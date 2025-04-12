Police issue update on escaped XL Bully shot at by police attending Sheffield drive-by attack

A XL bully dog called Riz, during a protest against the Government's decision to add XL bully dogs to the list of prohibited breeds under the Dangerous Dogs Act following a spate of recent attacks. Picture date: Saturday September 30, 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Police issue update on escaped XL Bully after the dog went on the run in Sheffield after being shot at by police investigating reports of a nearby drive-by shooting.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The dog escaped an address on Daniel Hill Street in the Hillfoot area on Thursday night after armed officers attended the scene following reports of a shooting.

The dog quickly became aggressive before making an escape, South Yorkshire Police said, with "officers firing a shot towards the dog" before "it fled the scene".

"It is unknown if the dog was injured," they added at the time.

Now, police have confirmed the dog has been put down following a week-long hunt, with police cornering the animal on Friday.

The force said the dog had sustained "severe injuries", adding it was put down on the advice of a vet.

Read more: Comedian and actor Russell Brand charged with rape and sexual assaults

Daniel Hill Street, Sheffield. Picture: Google Maps

Police said they tracked down what they believe to be the dog on Banks Hill Road, Sheffield, at around 1.20pm on Friday.

At the time of the incident, police warned the dog had "the ability to show aggression and cause harm".

Police were able to seize a different XL Bully dog and recover the firearm from the scene last week, with the animal's wellbeing unknown.

Chief Superintendent for Sheffield Jamie Henderson said: “I would like to assure you that we are doing all we can to locate the dog or find those who may have housed it to evade police contact

“We appreciate people in our communities being vigilant, and I ask that you get in touch immediately if you see the dog. I urge you not to approach the dog, as we believe it has the ability to show aggression and cause harm.

Police crime scene tape UK. Picture: Alamy

“If you do see the dog, please call 999 immediately, if you have information about its whereabouts, please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 948 of 3 April 2025.”

Police attended the address after a car’s windows were fired at during a drive-by shooting at around 10pm on Thursday.

Later, at around 3:11am, a silver Golf was involved in a road traffic collision in the Stannington area of Sheffield.

Shots were fired at the scene of the incident.

Police believe the shots came from the same weapon as the incident on Daniel Hill Street.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a woman, aged 39, has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm in connection.

The rider of the motorbike, a 36-year-old man, was also arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

All three remain in police custody.

As our investigation progresses, Chief Superintendent Henderson added: “Gun and violent crime has no place in South Yorkshire, and we are committed to rooting out those who choose to cause harm to others and bring them to justice.

"Officers will remain in the areas today carrying out their enquiries, and your local neighbourhood officers will be patrolling and are there to talk to about any concerns you may have.”