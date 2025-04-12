Police issue update on escaped XL Bully shot at by police attending Sheffield drive-by attack

12 April 2025, 11:19

A XL bully dog called Riz, during a protest against the Government's decision to add XL bully dogs to the list of prohibited breeds under the Dangerous Dogs Act following a spate of recent attacks. Picture date: Saturday September 30, 2023.
A XL bully dog called Riz, during a protest against the Government's decision to add XL bully dogs to the list of prohibited breeds under the Dangerous Dogs Act following a spate of recent attacks. Picture date: Saturday September 30, 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Police issue update on escaped XL Bully after the dog went on the run in Sheffield after being shot at by police investigating reports of a nearby drive-by shooting.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The dog escaped an address on Daniel Hill Street in the Hillfoot area on Thursday night after armed officers attended the scene following reports of a shooting.

The dog quickly became aggressive before making an escape, South Yorkshire Police said, with "officers firing a shot towards the dog" before "it fled the scene".

"It is unknown if the dog was injured," they added at the time.

Now, police have confirmed the dog has been put down following a week-long hunt, with police cornering the animal on Friday.

The force said the dog had sustained "severe injuries", adding it was put down on the advice of a vet.

Read more: Comedian and actor Russell Brand charged with rape and sexual assaults

Daniel Hill Street, Sheffield
Daniel Hill Street, Sheffield. Picture: Google Maps

Police said they tracked down what they believe to be the dog on Banks Hill Road, Sheffield, at around 1.20pm on Friday.

At the time of the incident, police warned the dog had "the ability to show aggression and cause harm".

Police were able to seize a different XL Bully dog and recover the firearm from the scene last week, with the animal's wellbeing unknown.

Chief Superintendent for Sheffield Jamie Henderson said: “I would like to assure you that we are doing all we can to locate the dog or find those who may have housed it to evade police contact

“We appreciate people in our communities being vigilant, and I ask that you get in touch immediately if you see the dog. I urge you not to approach the dog, as we believe it has the ability to show aggression and cause harm.

Police crime scene tape UK
Police crime scene tape UK. Picture: Alamy

“If you do see the dog, please call 999 immediately, if you have information about its whereabouts, please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 948 of 3 April 2025.”

Police attended the address after a car’s windows were fired at during a drive-by shooting at around 10pm on Thursday.

Later, at around 3:11am, a silver Golf was involved in a road traffic collision in the Stannington area of Sheffield.

Shots were fired at the scene of the incident.

Police believe the shots came from the same weapon as the incident on Daniel Hill Street.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a woman, aged 39, has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm in connection.

The rider of the motorbike, a 36-year-old man, was also arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

All three remain in police custody.

As our investigation progresses, Chief Superintendent Henderson added: “Gun and violent crime has no place in South Yorkshire, and we are committed to rooting out those who choose to cause harm to others and bring them to justice.

"Officers will remain in the areas today carrying out their enquiries, and your local neighbourhood officers will be patrolling and are there to talk to about any concerns you may have.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Davina McCall reveals she's been given the 'all clear' following brain tumour diagnosis

Davina McCall reveals she's been given the 'all clear' following brain tumour diagnosis

Cambridge rower James Robson targetting victory in 2025 boat race despite heart issues

Cambridge rower James Robson targeting victory in 2025 boat race despite heart issues

HSBC UK bank branch, Edinburgh, Scotland, UK

Banks and building societies 'should do more' to support bereavement customers, regulator warns
Gloucester, UK. 27th May, 2024. Abby Lampe (23) from North Carolina, US celebrates her victory in the women race in Gloucester. Gloucester Cheese Rolling Race is a traditional competition on the Copper's Hill in Brockworth near Gloucester.

Hogmanay, cheese rolling and London’s Notting Hill Carnival could be protected in a new UK heritage list
Jesy Nelson has shared a pregnancy update

Jesy Nelson gives pregnancy update from hospital as she shows off growing baby bump

Teachers have voted to reject the Government’s pay offer of 2.8% for all teachers and leaders in England, the National Education Union (NEU) has said.

Teachers in England vote to reject Government offer of 2.8% pay rise

World News

See more World News

Allen McKenna, 47, died while on holiday in Morocco with girlfriend Majda Mjaoual

Wife, 25, of British businessman, 47, who died on holiday 'cleared out' couple's shared home 'within weeks'

1 hour ago

Elderly British couple imprisoned by Taliban have faced 29 'interrogations' since imprisonment

Elderly British couple imprisoned by Taliban have faced 29 'interrogations' since imprisonment

5 hours ago

President-Elect Donald Trump Holds Meetings At His Trump Tower Residence In New York

Trump's envoy suggests Ukraine 'could be divided like postwar Berlin' as part of peace deal

14 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

7 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News