Police launch urgent hunt for woman, 38, last seen in pink vest and flip flops missing since Saturday

16 June 2025, 10:27

Gemma Southall, 38, last seen in Norwich on Saturday.
Gemma Southall, 38, last seen in Norwich on Saturday. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

By Jacob Paul

Police are appealing for the whereabouts of a woman who has been missing since Saturday in Norfolk.

Gemma Southall, 38, was last seen at The Bell Hotel, Orford Hill in Norwich.

She was reported missing at 4.23pm and was last seen at 2pm.

Police say she had been wearing a pink vest top, blue shorts, flip flops or sandals, dark shoulder bag and sunglasses.

Officers have called on anyone who might have information of her whereabouts to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting ref 388 CAD ref of 14 June.

Meanwhile, a British tourist has been reported missing in Rio de Janeiro after he vanished from his Airbnb accommodation a week ago.

Denis Kopanev has reportedly lived in London for 10 years, and studied at London School of Economics (LSE)
Denis Kopanev has reportedly lived in London for 10 years, and studied at London School of Economics (LSE). Picture: LinkedIn

Denis Kopanev, 33, from London, was due to meet his friend Diego Garcia Blum in São Paulo the following day.

CCTV captured him leaving the apartment in the neighbourhood of Gávea at around 8pm, leaving behind his belongings and passport.

“There’s something very odd about it,” Mr Garcia Blum, 36, from Boston, told LBC.

The pair met at a party in London in 2022 and stayed in touch, meeting up when they could.

Mr Garcia Blum was in Brazil for a Pride event, as director of an LGBTQI+ Human Rights Program at Harvard Kennedy School, and said he’d spoken to Mr Kopanev on a video call just hours before.

He said: “On Sunday night when he called me, he had just checked into the Airbnb and he was super excited about it.

“He was showing me around the place, giving me a tour of it. He sent me videos of these monkeys going up to him and grabbing his food. You know, he was totally himself until he disappeared.”

