Police working ‘night and day’ to catch those involved in Northern Ireland riots

Police used water cannon to disperse protesters engaged in serious disorder. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Police are working “night and day” to catch those involved in rioting in Northern Ireland, a senior officer has said.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has welcomed a reduction in disorder on Saturday night following several days of sustained rioting and attacks on officers.

The force said there were “sporadic disturbances” on Saturday which included youths throwing stones in Lurgan and an attempt to attack a vehicle in Carrickfergus.

Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones said: “Our heightened presence in our local communities and continued community engagement to de-escalate violence continued last night, but thankfully, the situation was much calmer than we have seen in recent days.

“I issued a public plea to parent/guardians and families of young people who have been driving the criminal activity in some areas to warn them of the serious consequences of their actions.

“I am asking for continued conversations amongst local families to deter young people from criminalising themselves.”

Aftermath of the protests in Ballymena. Picture: Getty

The disorder started in Ballymena on Monday after an alleged sexual assault of a girl in the town last weekend. Two 14-year-old boys, who spoke to a court through a Romanian interpreter, have been charged with attempted rape.

A peaceful protest on Monday evening about the alleged assault was followed by attacks on police and properties housing ethnic minorities.

The PSNI described the scenes as “racist thuggery”.

The disturbances in the Co Antrim town continued for several nights and spread to other areas of Northern Ireland including Portadown, Larne, Belfast, Carrickfergus, Londonderry and Coleraine.

The PSNI said officers dealt with some sporadic disturbances on Saturday, including an incident of attempted criminal damage to a vehicle in Carrickfergus. A 40-year-old man has been charged over the incident and will appear in court next month.

Following a report of a group of people throwing bottles at addresses in Lurgan, two boys, aged 14 and 12, were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage before being street bailed.

Detectives investigating online posts relating to recent public disorder arrested a 32-year-old man in the Larne area on Saturday on suspicion of encouraging or assisting offences and possession of a class B controlled drug. He remains in custody.

Protesters try to throw items at the police who use water canons to clear them in Ballymena. Picture: Alamy

Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones said everyone "deserves to feel safe", and vowed to seek justice for all those affected.

In total there have been 24 arrests, 14 of which have resulted in a charge.

Ms Jones commended the "bravery and determination" of officers, and revealed 64 had been injured during policing of the unrest.

She added: “Their unwavering efforts over the last number of days have resulted in a reduction of disorder and I hope the local communities who have been targeted have felt the support of our frontline teams.

“To come under sustained attack when you are there to serve and protect all is disheartening to say the least.

“They have been steadfast in their commitment to restore peace and I am proud of them all.”