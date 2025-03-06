First pictures of 'football-mad' girl, 10, killed by car on football pitch in Cumbria, as family pay tribute

Poppy Atkinson. Picture: Cumbria Police

By Kit Heren

The first pictures of a ten-year-old girl killed by a car on a football pitch in Cumbria have been released, as her family pay tribute.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Poppy Atkinson died and another child was injured after being hit by the car on a pitch at Kendal rugby club at about 5pm on Wednesday.

Police said there is "no indication to suggest that this incident was a deliberate act".

A 40-year-old man from Lancaster was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody.

Her family said: “Poppy was the focal point of our lives, everything for us revolved around Poppy’s love for football. Poppy touched so many lives, it was easy to see why, her energy, character, spirit and passion for football was infectious and touched huge numbers of people.

Read more: Girl, 10, died after being hit by car on football pitch in Kendal, police say

Read more: One child dead and another injured after being hit by car on sports pitch - as driver arrested

Poppy and her brother Edward, who "worshipped the ground she walked on", according to her family. Picture: Cumbria Police

“Poppy was 100% determined to be a professional footballer. Many who know her, and who know her determination to improve and win, had no doubt she would achieve her goal to one day to play for Manchester United.

“Poppy idolised Ella Toone, Georgia Stanway, Mainoo and Messi to name a few. Poppy was a small, petite and beautiful 10-year-old, yet she played up an age group and proudly represented the Kendal United and county U-12 teams.

“Poppy earned her place through her determination and her technical mastery on the pitch, her skill was envied by most that she played with and against.

Poppy loved playing football. Picture: Cumbria Police

“Poppy was sister to 7-year-old Edward. Edward worshipped the ground Poppy walked on, he only ever wanted to be like her. Poppy would coach and support Edward with his football, it was so beautiful to see.

“The hole in our lives and so many around us that Poppy leaves is enormous, we will never be whole again. This world has lost a spirit like no other, she was a force of nature. She was so special, she was too good for this world.”

The scene where the car crashed through a fence and onto the pitch. Picture: LBC

Floral tributes to the victim have been left at the scene. Picture: Alamy

The injured child, an eight year old girl, was taken to hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Read more: YouTuber Andrew Cross dies aged 36 after being taken off life support weeks after horror crash

Read more: Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter says charity nearly ‘derailed’ family - but ‘nothing dishonest’ happened

The front of the car visible along with first aid and blankets where the child was hit and killed. Picture: Alamy

Eyewitness Scott Denney said it "all happened very fast", adding: "Just as we got on to the pitch, a car came through the barriers at the top and then landed on the pitch.

"It was just sheer panic. It was just not very nice at all.

"The children were obviously scared but the coaches dealt with it really, really well."

He said staff got the children off the field and out of view of the crash site, and added: "Last night there was a lot of families here that pulled together to give support to the mum and dad and friends of the [victims]."

The incident occurred at Kendal Rugby Club on Wednesday evening. Picture: Alamy

In a post on its Facebook page, the club said it was "deeply saddened to confirm that an incident occurred today at Kendal Rugby Club."

The post, attributed to club chairman Dr Stephen Green, continued: "Our thoughts are with their family and friends and we kindly ask for privacy for all involved at this difficult time."

Tim Farron, the MP for the area, said news of the crash was "utterly devastating".

"There was this shared sense of utter shock and horror, the whole town is utterly, utterly devastated by this," he said.