No babies called Keir as Britain's most popular newborn names revealed - See full list

No babies called Keir as Britain's most popular newborn names revealed

31 July 2025, 15:04 | Updated: 31 July 2025, 16:05

A midwife gets to cuddle a new born baby UK
Muhammad was the most popular name for baby boys in England and Wales in 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Muhammad was the most popular name for baby boys in England and Wales in 2024, while Olivia and Amelia held the top two spots for baby girl names.

It was the second year running that Muhammad topped the list, having been in the top 10 since 2016.

Noah came in second, with Oliver in third, just as they did in 2023.

Olivia and Amelia held the top two spots for baby girl names for the third year in a row, but Isla dropped out of the top three after being replaced by Lily.

Olivia has been in the top three for girls’ names every year since 2006, with 2,761 girls given the name in 2024.

Keir was not used at all after the Prime Minister came to power, but four baby Keirs were born in 2023.

Baby boy age five months in an activity chair.
Baby boy age five months in an activity chair. Picture: Alamy

Other Labour names were used with 114 Rachel's were born, alongside 28 Angelas.

Three Yvettes were recorded, 70 newborns were called Wesley and 35 babies were called Bridget.

In 2019, when Boris Johnson was elected, 39 Boris's were born.

Royal names continued to fall in popularity on the whole.

George ranked sixth with 3,257 babies being given the name and William came in 27th.

Louis came in 47th for boys and Charlotte ranked 23rd for girls.

Baby boy in highchair being fed.
Baby boy in highchair being fed. Picture: Alamy

The rankings were created using the exact spellings of names given at birth registration, meaning similar names with different spellings were counted separately.

The data, published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), shows that three variant spellings of Muhammad made the list of the top 100 baby boys’ names in England and Wales in 2024.

Muhammad ranked first with 5,721 boys being given the name, while Mohammed came in 21st with 1,760 and Mohammad came 53rd with 986.

Names given to baby boys less than five times in 2024 include Cuthbert, Crispin, Awesome and Beckham.

Names given to baby girls less than five times include Orchid, Poem, Sicily and Everest.

Top 10 names for baby girls in England and Wales in 2024

  1. Olivia
  2. Amelia
  3. Lily
  4. Isla
  5. Ivy
  6. Florence
  7. Freya
  8. Poppy
  9. Ava
  10. Elsie

Top 10 names for baby boys in England and Wales in 2024

  1. Muhammad
  2. Noah
  3. Oliver
  4. Arthur
  5. Leo
  6. George
  7. Luca
  8. Theodore
  9. Oscar
  10. Archie

