Popular tourist attraction closes as police search for missing woman

Rachel Booth was reported missing on Saturday 19 July after last being seen in the Barnton area of Northwich. Picture: Cheshire Police

By Rebecca Henrys

Cheshire Police is asking for anyone with information on a woman who went missing on Saturday morning to get in touch, as a popular water park closes amid investigations.

Rachel Booth, 38, was reported missing on Saturday July 19 after last being seen in the Barnton area of Northwich. She since been sighted at around 3.50am at the Sandiway Garage, A556.

Rachel is described as 5 ft 9 in tall, of slim build, with blonde hair. She is believed to be wearing black leggings and a black top.

A local water park adventure park announced on social media that it was closing on Saturday and Sunday to aid officers with their investigation into 'an incident in the area'.

It is believed the two could be linked.

Wild Shore Delamere said in a post on social media: "We are really sorry but there has been an incident in the area and the police have requested that we close the site to aid their investigation.

"The incident is unrelated to Wild Shore - however we wish to help as much as possible - so we will be closing the site until further notice.

"If your session is affected in any way by this closure, please contact our customer services team and we will refund your booking or move this to a later date.

"Once again, please accept our sincere apologies for any disruption caused."

Inspector James Wilson said: "We are currently conducting a number of enquiries to trace Rachel and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

"Anyone who has seen Rachel since she was reported missing is asked to contact us. The same goes for anyone who has any information on her whereabouts.

"We would also like to appeal directly to Rachel to get in touch to let us know you are OK.

"You can report information to Cheshire Police via 101 or through www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us quoting IML-2136439."