Post Office agrees to compensate hundreds of sub-postmasters following data breach

20 May 2025, 02:42

London, UK. 9th October 2024. Nick Read, CEO of Post Office Limited, arrives at Aldwych House as the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry continues. Credit: Vuk Valcic/Alamy Live News
London, UK. 9th October 2024. Nick Read, CEO of Post Office Limited, arrives at Aldwych House as the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry continues. Credit: Vuk Valcic/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Hundreds of former sub-postmasters will reportedly be compensated by the Post Office after it accidentally leaked their names and addresses last June.`

The Post Office has confirmed that individual payouts will be capped at £5,000, although higher claims may still be pursued.

It comes almost a year after a data breach saw 555 victims of the Horizon IT scandal have their personal details published on a website.

In a statement provided to the public broadcaster, the Post Office said victims would receive £5,000 or £3,500, depending on whether the address published last year was current.

The statement said: “We have written to all named individuals either directly, or via their solicitors.

Post Office counter London England UK
Post Office counter London England UK. Picture: Alamy

“If there are any individuals whose name was impacted by last year’s breach, but who have not received information about the payment for some reason, they can contact us or ask their solicitors if they have legal representation.”

Law firm Freeths told the BBC 348 clients who had their data breached had already received payment.

Lawyer Will Richmond-Coggan said: “We welcome the progress we have made with this case, but there is still a long way to go to recognise the devastating impact of this breach for those affected.”

The Post Office has been contacted by PA for comment.

