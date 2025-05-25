Post Office scandal compensation schemes are ‘quasi-kangaroo courts’, says Alan Bates

25 May 2025, 08:53 | Updated: 25 May 2025, 09:19

Alan Bates Gives Evidence to Business and Trade Committee Inquiry in London
Alan Bates Gives Evidence to Business and Trade Committee Inquiry in London. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Sir Alan Bates has said the Government’s compensation schemes for victims of the Horizon IT scandal have been “turned into quasi-kangaroo courts”.

The former subpostmaster, who has campaigned for justice for colleagues, added that he has been offered compensation which he said amounts to less than half of his original claim.

Writing in the Sunday Times, the 70-year-old said: “The subpostmaster compensation schemes have been turned into quasi-kangaroo courts in which the Department for Business and Trade sits in judgement of the claims and alters the goal posts as and when it chooses.“

"Claims are, and have been, knocked back on the basis that legally you would not be able to make them, or that the parameters of the scheme do not extend to certain items.”

More than 900 subpostmasters were prosecuted between 1999 and 2015 after faulty Horizon accounting software made it look as though money was missing from their accounts.

MPs Call For All Postmasters To Be Exonerated In Horizon Scandal.
MPs Call For All Postmasters To Be Exonerated In Horizon Scandal. Picture: Getty

Many are still awaiting compensation despite the previous government announcing that those who have had convictions quashed are eligible for £600,000 payouts.

\The group litigation order (GLO) scheme was set up to achieve redress for the 555 claimants who took the Post Office to the High Court between 2017 and 2019.But Sir Alan, who was portrayed by actor Toby Jones in ITV drama Mr Bates Vs The Post Office, said promises that compensation schemes would be “non-legalistic” had turned out to be “worthless”.

He has also called for an independent body to be created to deliver compensation schemes for this and similar public sector scandals.Under the GLO, claimants can take a fixed sum of £75,000 or seek their own settlement.

If there are disputes in individual cases, they are referred to an independent panel for review.

Postmasters can also seek a final view from Sir Ross Cranston, a former High Court judge, if they believe the panel has got it wrong.

Sir Alan was knighted last year for his services to justice, having founded the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance (JFSA).Last month, he sent an email to members of his group, calling on victims to take the Government to court over delays to financial redress, adding that a judicial review would “probably be the quickest way to ensure fairness for all”.

It is understood that 80% of postmasters in Sir Alan’s group have accepted a full and final redress or been paid most of their offer.

A Department for Business and Trade spokesman said: “We pay tribute to all the postmasters who’ve suffered from this scandal, including Sir Alan for his tireless campaign for justice, and we have quadrupled the total amount paid to postmasters since entering government.

“We recognise there will be an absence of evidence given the length of time which has passed, and we therefore aim to give the benefit of the doubt to postmasters as far as possible. Anyone unhappy with their offer can have their case reviewed by a panel of experts, which is independent of the Government.”

