Potentially 'deadly' West Nile virus detected in UK mosquitoes for the first time - as experts issue health advice

Fragments of potentially 'deadly' West Nile virus detected in UK mosquitoes for the first time. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

The potentially 'deadly' West Nile virus has been found in UK mosquitoes for the first time.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirmed the news.

West Nile virus is a vector borne disease usually carried in birds that tends to circulate through bird-biting mosquitoes.

The virus belongs to the Flaviviridae family - which also includes the viruses that cause dengue and yellow fever.

Mosquitos can transmit the virus to humans - although this is rare.

A research programme by the UKHSA and the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) detected the genetic material in mosquitos collected in Britain in 2023.

As spokesman from the UKHSA reassured the general public that the risk is "very low" but advice to healthcare professionals will be provided.

Read more: 'Landmark moment': First-ever gonorrhoea vaccination campaign begins in England amid drug-resistance fears

Read more: ‘Game changer’ brain tumour test set to improve care for patients

Fragments of West Nile virus have been detected in UK mosquitoes for the first time. Picture: Alamy

West Nile virus is found in various regions across the globe, including Europe, Africa, the Middle East, West and Central Asia, and North America, as well as South America, USA and Australia.

Dr Meera Chand, UKHSA Deputy Director for travel health, zoonoses, emerging infections, respiratory and tuberculosis, said: "While this is the first detection of West Nile Virus in mosquitoes in the UK so far, it is not unexpected as the virus is already widespread in Europe.

"The risk to the general public is currently assessed as very low. Vector research of this kind is designed to give us early warning of potential threats so that we can enhance our disease surveillance and control activities and ensure patients receive appropriate testing."

Dr Arran Folly, Arbovirologist at APHA and lead of the Vector-Borne RADAR project, said: "The detection of West Nile virus in the UK is part of a wider changing landscape, where, in the wake of climate change mosquito-borne diseases are expanding to new areas.

"Only through continued surveillance can we assess the risk to animal and public health.

"Our primary focus is to understand how viruses move into the country and how they are transmitted. Combined this can help us identify areas that may be at increased risk of outbreaks."