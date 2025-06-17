Breaking News

Poundland announces plans to close 68 stores and two UK warehouses after being 'sold for £1'

Poundland has announced plans to close 68 stores and two UK warehouses. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Poundland has announced plans to close 68 stores and two UK warehouses as part of a restructuring plan after being sold to investment firm Gordon Brothers.

Last week Poundland announced a "restructuring" process after the high street discount chain was sold to Gordon Brothers.

Pepco Group, which has owned Poundland since 2016, said it has completed the sale of the business for a "nominal" fee.

It comes after an auction by Poland-based Pepco to sell Poundland after a sharp downturn in trading over the past year.

Poundland's more-than-800 stores and roughly 16,000 employees will be transferred to the ownership of Gordon Brothers, which owns brands including Laura Ashley, as a result.

However, as part of the deal, Poundland is set to undergo a restructuring plan.

Poundland said the details will be communicated "in due course".

Stephan Borchert, Pepco Group chief executive, said: "This transaction will strongly support our accelerated value creation programme by simplifying the group and focusing on our successful Pepco business."

