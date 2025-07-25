Breaking News

'Experienced' powerboat driver, 51, dies after crashing into houseboat during race

25 July 2025, 10:34 | Updated: 25 July 2025, 11:19

Brett Duncan, 51, tragically died in the collision
Brett Duncan, 51, tragically died in the collision.

By Danielle de Wolfe

An “experienced and popular” powerboat driver has died after crashing into a houseboat during a racing event near Lowestoft.

Brett Duncan, 51, sustained serious injuries after crashing into a houseboat in Suffolk shortly after 6.50pm on Thursday, the authority for powerboat racing has said.

The collision occurred at the Lowestoft and Oulton Broad Motor Boat Club during a local racing event, the Circuit Powerboat Association (CPA) said.

“A competitor has sustained serious injury,” the authority added in its statement.

“No other competitor was involved.”

A view of the Lowestoft and Oulton Broad Motor Boat Club near Lowestoft, Suffolk where a powerboat driver, aged in his 50s, has died after crashing into a houseboat during a racing event on Thursday. Picture date: Friday July 25, 2025.
A view of the Lowestoft and Oulton Broad Motor Boat Club near Lowestoft, Suffolk where a powerboat driver, aged in his 50s, has died after crashing into a houseboat during a racing event on Thursday.

Suffolk Police attended the scene of the incident, near the Oulton Broad Water sports centre, alongside the East of England Ambulance Service and Coastguard.

The collision was described as “serious” and involved “a powerboat and a stationary houseboat”, the force said.

Police added they are “liaising closely” with the Marine Accident Investigation Branch to look into the circumstances of the crash.

A spokesperson for the Circuit Powerboat Association (CPA) said: "Following on from a racing incident that took place at the Lowestoft & Oulton Broad Motor Boat Club on Thursday July 24 2025, we are sad to confirm that circuit powerboat racer, Brett Duncan, 51, has unfortunately succumbed to the injuries that he sustained in a lone racing accident.

Competitors race in the F1H2O UIM Powerboat World Championships in 2018
Competitors race in the F1H2O UIM Powerboat World Championships in 2018.

"As an experienced and popular member of the power boating community, we are shocked and saddened by Brett’s untimely passing and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends at this tragic time.

"We would like to express our thanks and gratitude to all of the event staff and the emergency services for their swift and timely response to the incident.

"Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, there will be no further details released at this time.

"We also request that the family is given the privacy that they need to grieve."

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesperson added: "A man has died following a serious marine collision at Oulton Broad.

"Officers were called just after 7:10pm yesterday, Thursday 24 July, to reports of a collision involving a powerboat and a stationary houseboat in the vicinity of Oulton Broad Water Sports Centre.

"The East of England Ambulance Service, Coastguard and a volunteer paramedic from Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene but despite the best efforts of medical personnel, the driver of the powerboat – a man aged in his 50s – sadly died at the scene."

