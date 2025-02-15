Predator who encouraged man to rape a baby after sharing vile images of children online is jailed for 21 years

Keith Edun, 47, used the messaging app “Kik” to spread vile images of children. Picture: Met Police

By Henry Moore

A dangerous sexual predator who encouraged the rape of a baby has been jailed for 21 years.

Keith Edun, 47, used the messaging app “Kik” to spread vile images of children, downloading them and sharing them online before deleting the app in a bid to hide his identity.

Edun also encouraged another man on the app to rape children - that man was separately convicted of assaulting a baby in March 2020.

Upon examination of the man’s devices officers located online communication with Edun’s Kik account during which Edun had encouraged the male to commit the rape.

Detective Constable Phill Govett, investigating officer for the case said: “Keith Edun has proven himself to be a dangerous sexual offender and a clear risk to children.

“Edun went to great lengths to hide his offending, even deleting a messaging app from his phone before answering the front door to officers ready to search his address.

“This complex investigation has consisted of meticulous enquiries and digital forensic examination of the disturbing material that Edun held on his phone. The fact that Edun will now be behind bars for a long time, means he cannot harm any more vulnerable children.”

Edun was first charged in October 2023 and remanded into custody.

On February 14, he appeared at Croydon Crown Court where he was sentenced to 13 years in custody with an extended licence period of eight years. Edun was also issued with a lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Order and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

During his sentencing, the judge said the Edun had a determined and committed sexual interest in children, especially babies, over an extended period and that he poses a significant risk of harm to children.

DC Govett added: “This investigation is an example of the dedication of the Met’s Online Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Command to keep vulnerable children safe across the UK.

“Despite Edun not being physically present at the rape, this sentencing shows that those who encourage such offences online are just as culpable for the harm caused.”