Prevent programme should continue referrals for no ideology, report recommends

By Ella Bennett

Prevent, the Government’s counter-terror programme, could work better as part of a violence prevention strategy in the long term and should apply to those fascinated by extreme violence, a watchdog has said.

Independent Prevent Commissioner David Anderson KC has recommended the deradicalisation initiative should remain open to those with no fixed ideology in his report published on Wednesday.

The review, looking at lessons learned from the cases of MP Sir David Amess’s murderer Ali Harbi Ali and Southport murderer Axel Rudakubana, said “intensive” efforts have been made to improve processes, but the “jury is out” on some of the changes.

Lord Anderson said: “A huge amount of effort has already gone into making Prevent a stronger programme than the one which failed to deal in 2014 with the future killer of Sir David Amess.

“A blizzard of further initiatives has followed the Southport murders of last summer. Though it is too early for all of these to be fully evaluated, taken together they will reduce the chances of such failings being repeated.

“But more needs to be done. It has to be clear that people with a fascination with extreme violence can be suitable subjects for Prevent, even when they have no discernible ideology.”

He added: “In the longer term, I believe that Prevent could work better as part of a comprehensive violence prevention and safeguarding strategy.”

The report recommended for a Cabinet Office task force to be set up to explore the possibility of formally connecting Prevent to a broader violence prevention and safeguarding system.

It comes as the commissioner for the Commission for Countering Extremism, Robin Simcox, told the Commons’ Home Affairs Committee that if Prevent shifted its focus towards taking on more cases of those with interests in extreme violence, it would mean the system “isn’t really a counter-terrorism programme any more”.

He told MPs on Tuesday it would be a “pretty fundamental shift in what Prevent is”, adding: “Prevent better brace itself for an awful lot of referrals.”

Meanwhile, the interim Prevent commissioner’s report also called for the body to “up its game in the online world, where most radicalisation takes place”.

Lord Anderson’s report said that approaches to understanding organised terrorist activity from the last two decades are “insufficient” for understanding digital movements of self-radicalised extremists, whose online behaviours are “increasingly difficult to detect and interpret”.

Speaking at the Home Affairs select committee on Tuesday, Lord Anderson said the average age of a person referred to Prevent is now 16 years old, and 40% are aged 11-15 so they are “dealing here with digital natives”.

The report concluded: “Wider decisions loom on how Prevent can be better tailored to the online world inhabited by so many of its subjects; how best to deal with those whose ideology amounts to little more than a fascination with extreme violence; and whether Prevent should ultimately be embedded in a more general violence reduction strategy.”

Lord Anderson detailed that he heard evidence from across the country of a large increase in Prevent referrals in the first quarter of this year following the publicity of Rudakubana’s case.

He added that reactions to popular Netflix series Adolescence on the theme of “incels” may have also encouraged more referrals.

Latest figures on Prevent referrals for 2023-2024 included in the report show 36% of 6,921 cases were made up of concerns of vulnerability but no ideology or counter-terror risk, followed by 19% extreme right wing and 18% for conflicted ideology.

The report follows Prevent Learning Reviews published into the two cases.

A review assessing Rudakubana’s closed referrals to the programme years before he went on to murder three girls, and attempted to kill eight others and two adults, found too much focus was placed on the absence of a distinct ideology.

Harbi Ali’s case was also deemed to be closed too early after “problematic” assessments, before he went on to kill veteran MP Sir David seven years later.

Reacting to the Prevent commissioner’s report on Wednesday, Radd Seiger, the adviser and spokesperson for the family of Sir David, said the family are “deeply upset” and “frankly offended” by the way Lord Anderson’s report has been handled by the Home Office.

He said the family were given “next to no notice” of the timing or advance sight of the report, adding media leaks were a further insult to the family.

Mr Seiger said they also received a “dismissive” letter from the Home Secretary, which he said was designed to “protect the Government following its failings” and not support them.

The review on Prevent also comes after the terror watchdog recommended for a new offence to address the gap for lone individuals planning mass killings.

In March, the Independent Reviewer of Terrorism Legislation, Jonathan Hall, said the terrorism definition should not be changed in the wake of the Southport murders, but instead the law could be changed to create an offence to prevent mass casualty attacks before they happen, similar to terrorism offences applying to an offender preparing for an attack.