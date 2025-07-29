Pride of the nation: Fans line the streets to watch England's triumphant Lionesses celebrate Euro 2025 victory

England players gather on the steps of the Victoria Memorial during a Homecoming Victory Parade. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Thousands of England fans descended on central London today to watch the Lionesses’ Euro 2025 trophy parade - after the stars spent last night toasting their win in glamorous style at a central London restaurant.

Supporters packed the Mall to watch the team’s open-top victory bus travel down towards Buckingham Palace - after their dramatic victory over Spain which secured their place in the history books as back-to-back European champions.

The Lionesses and their head coach Sarina Wiegman were making their way along The Mall near Buckingham Palace just after midday, before a trophy ceremony at the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of the palace.

The squad, wearing wearing white t-shirts and England scarfs, could be seen taking photos with their phones as the buses travelled down the famous street, flanked on either side by cheering fans waving flags.

Manager Sarina Wiegman danced alongside afrobeat star Burna Boy on stage while there was also a performance of Proud by Heather Small, before captain Leah Williamson lifted the trophy in the air to huge cheers.

Buses carrying the England players and staff make their way down the Mall during a Homecoming Victory Parade. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Flares go off during a Homecoming Victory Parade on the Mall, London. Picture: Alamy

The England bus makes its way down The Mall. Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

The squad then posed for photos with the gathered fans on the Mall amid a large red fireworks display, before singing along to Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline as it played over the speakers.

Lioness Alessia Russo said she was "on cloud nine" and described the team's celebrations on The Mall as "a bit surreal".

Asked to describe the scenes in central London, Russo added: "It's just a bit surreal. It's crazy to see this many people come out in the home of England at London, heading up to Buckingham Palace - it's just crazy.

"I'd never have dreamed of anything like it."

Georgia Stanway and Chloe Kelly of England acknowledge the fans whilst holding the UEFA Women's EURO trophy. Picture: Getty

England fans line up on the Mall to cheer on the team. Picture: Getty

Members of the squad were pictured arriving by taxi in groups for celebrations at the Little Italy restaurant in Soho on Monday evening.

The team sported more casual wear for the gathering after earlier attending a reception at Downing Street, hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and sports minister Stephanie Peacock.

Georgia Stanway, Chloe Kelly and Ella Toone of England acknowledge the fan. Picture: Getty

The bus has made its way down the Mall to the roars of thousands of fans. Picture: LBC

Mark Bullingham, chief executive of the Football Association (FA), said: "We are so proud of all of the players, Sarina and the support team who have all been part of this incredible achievement.

"They have all worked unbelievably hard and we know the nation shares our pride.

"The victory celebration in London on Tuesday will give England fans an opportunity to celebrate with the players, and be part of history.

Grace Clinton shouts in triumph to fans below. Picture: Getty

Fans descended on central London to watch the victorious team pass by. Picture: Getty

"We've had amazing support from our fans both in Switzerland and at home throughout the tournament, and we look forward to celebrating together and creating some lifelong memories."

The celebrations on home soil began on Monday afternoon when the team landed at Southend Airport in Essex.

Hundreds of fans waited patiently to catch a glimpse of Wiegman's side and the trophy, which captain Leah Williamson held up in front of jubilant crowds.

Number 10 was decorated for the occasion, with St George's flags draped over windows and bunting along the railings.

Wiegman and some of her Lionesses spoke to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer via video call from the garden of No 10.

The Dutchwoman said "Hello Keir, nice to see you", adding "it's lovely here".

Sir Keir said: "Fantastic to see you all and welcome to Downing Street. I just wanted to say a huge, huge congratulations to you and to the whole team.

"It was an absolutely amazing victory and you must've felt the eyes and ears of the whole country on you last night."

Leah Williamson lifts the UEFA Women's EURO trophy during the England Women's team victory parade. Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Thousands gathered on The Mall to celebrate the England women’s team’s victory in the UEFA Women’s European Championships. Picture: Aubrey Fagon/Alamy Live News

At the reception, Wiegman congratulated her team and called for more investment in the women's game, saying: "The team is just incredible, we won the Euros but making the final, we're already legendary, what the team has done and the team behind the team."

Speaking a few hours before the Government announced a new package of measures to boost access to grassroots football, she added: "This incredible team won the Euros and then straightaway sent a letter to you, the Government, asking for attention and asking for access to football for all girls.

Young fans of England show their support. Picture: Getty

"Steps have been taken but we're not done yet, we have to keep moving forward and we need a little bit more."

In a post shared on X on Monday evening, Ms Rayner described the Lionesses as "absolute legends", adding: "So proud of what they've done for women's football and representing England with such brilliance.

"Let the celebrations continue!!"

On Monday night, the Government announced plans for priority access to grassroots football pitches for girls and women to be more than doubled over the next five years to meet the expected increased demand after the Lionesses' dramatic win.

As well as the Prime Minister, the King also congratulated the European champions, saying in a statement posted on X: "You have shown through your example over past weeks that there are no setbacks so tough that defeat cannot be transformed into victory, even as the final whistle looms.

"Well done, Lionesses."

The Prince of Wales was spotted in the stands in Basel on Sunday applauding with those around him, including Princess Charlotte, and royal celebrations could continue as a trip to Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle may be arranged for the team as plans for a reception in the autumn are being explored by royal aides, it is understood.