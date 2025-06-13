Primark: Fashion giant plans first England homeware shop

13 June 2025, 10:08 | Updated: 13 June 2025, 10:11

Primark is looking to move beyond fashion to start opening specific homeware shops
Primark is looking to move beyond fashion to start opening specific homeware shops. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Primark is set to open its first standalone homeware shop in England this summer with furnishings and storage going on sale over two floors.

The fast fashion giant, which has 157 shops around the country, is looking to diversify its range and will open inside Trafford Palazzo in Manchester this summer.

Primark had already opened a homeware shop in Belfast and the fast fashion trader is looking to further diversify as it sells items such as towels, china and bedding.

Paul Baldwin, trading director for home at Primark, said: "Customer reaction to our first Primark Home store in Belfast has been really positive, and we can’t wait to bring this exciting new concept to Great Britain later this summer.

"Homes have become more than just places to live, they’re an extension of our personalities, so whether it’s soft furnishings, statement tableware, or smart storage solutions you’re after, our range has something for every style and budget."

“The opening of Primark Home at Trafford Palazzo, in the heart of TraffordCity, is an incredibly exciting moment for us,” a representative for the shopping centre’s owners said.

Primark factfile

  • Founded in 1969 in Dublin, Ireland, owned by Associated British Foods (ABF),
  • Global Reach: More than 460 stores across 17 countries in Europe and the United States,
  • Employment: More than 82,000 employees worldwide (as of September 2024),
  • Expansion Plans: Growing from 400 to 530 stores by the end of 2026,
  • Key Markets: UK, Ireland (as Penneys), Germany, Spain, France, Netherlands, Belgium, with US expansion ongoing,
  • Business Model: Value fashion retailer focusing on fast fashion at extremely competitive prices

The news comes after former boss Paul Marchant stepped down from Primark after facing an allegation of inappropriate behaviour towards a woman in a "social environment”.

"He has made an apology to the individual concerned, the ABF board and also to his Primark colleagues and others connected to the business," the firm added.

