Prince William reveals superstitions and match day rituals when watching beloved Aston Villa

Stourbridge, West Midlands, UK. 18th September, 2018. The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, meets admirers as visits Stourbridge to unveil a new statue of Frank Foley, often called the 'British Schindler'. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Prince William has revealed his unexpected match day superstitions as the die-hard Aston Villa fan spoke of his love for the team.

Speaking on his love of the club, the Prince candidly admitted that on match days, he moves his children - George, 11, Charlotte, 9, and Louis, 6 - around their home when watching the match to bring the team luck.

As part of the interview, the royal also admitted that he regularly visits online fan forums anonymously.

The comments came as the Prince of Wales said he was confident Thomas Tuchel is the right man to lead England, insisting the German can bring the country World Cup glory next summer.

The heir to the throne spent 18 years as president of the Football Association, stepping down after last year's agonising Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain and becoming a patron.

The Prince of Wales celebrates Aston Villa's Champions League victory. Picture: Alamy

Revealing his superstitions in an interview with The Sun, William spoke of his love for Villa at the club's training ground on the eve of their Champions League match.

It's a clash which saw the Prince's team triumph 3-1 over rivals Brugge on Wednesday night.

The Prince also revealed in recent days that he would have loved to see Gareth Southgate end the long wait for international silverware.

William insisted former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Tuchel was the correct appointment to lead the side to success.

"I understand the debate around having an English manager. But, to me, it should be the best person for the job - and Thomas is exactly the right person," he told The Sun ahead of Tuchel's first squad announcement.

"Without doubt he is one of the top five managers in the world. It would be amazing if he could win the World Cup next year. It's gearing up to that and it's definitely possible.

Aston Villa's Marco Asensio reacts after referee Daniel Siebert gives a foul against him during the UEFA Champions League round of sixteen second leg match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Wednesday March 12, 2025. Picture: Alamy

"We're now as close as we've ever been, I really do feel that. It's all coming together nicely - we just need the results on the pitch to go our way."

The Prince of Wales also admitted to anonymously surfing internet chat pages on Aston Villa, the club he has supported since childhood.

"I like going on the forums, I can be on there for ages," he said. "I listen to what other fans have to say and give them my opinions. I get quite into it, definitely. It's important to have that debate."