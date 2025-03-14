Prince William reveals superstitions and match day rituals when watching beloved Aston Villa

14 March 2025, 08:08

Stourbridge, West Midlands, UK. 18th September, 2018. The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, meets admirers as visits Stourbridge to unveil a new statue of Frank Foley, often called the 'British Schindler'.
Stourbridge, West Midlands, UK. 18th September, 2018. The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, meets admirers as visits Stourbridge to unveil a new statue of Frank Foley, often called the 'British Schindler'. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Prince William has revealed his unexpected match day superstitions as the die-hard Aston Villa fan spoke of his love for the team.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking on his love of the club, the Prince candidly admitted that on match days, he moves his children - George, 11, Charlotte, 9, and Louis, 6 - around their home when watching the match to bring the team luck.

As part of the interview, the royal also admitted that he regularly visits online fan forums anonymously.

The comments came as the Prince of Wales said he was confident Thomas Tuchel is the right man to lead England, insisting the German can bring the country World Cup glory next summer.

The heir to the throne spent 18 years as president of the Football Association, stepping down after last year's agonising Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain and becoming a patron.

Read more: Gene Hackman's estate attempt to block release of police body-cam footage following death of Hollywood star

Read more: "See you in Paris" Prince William punches the air as Aston Villa win in Champions League

The Prince of Wales celebrates Aston Villa's Champions League victory
The Prince of Wales celebrates Aston Villa's Champions League victory. Picture: Alamy

Revealing his superstitions in an interview with The Sun, William spoke of his love for Villa at the club's training ground on the eve of their Champions League match.

It's a clash which saw the Prince's team triumph 3-1 over rivals Brugge on Wednesday night.

The Prince also revealed in recent days that he would have loved to see Gareth Southgate end the long wait for international silverware.

William insisted former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Tuchel was the correct appointment to lead the side to success.

"I understand the debate around having an English manager. But, to me, it should be the best person for the job - and Thomas is exactly the right person," he told The Sun ahead of Tuchel's first squad announcement.

"Without doubt he is one of the top five managers in the world. It would be amazing if he could win the World Cup next year. It's gearing up to that and it's definitely possible.

Aston Villa's Marco Asensio reacts after referee Daniel Siebert gives a foul against him during the UEFA Champions League round of sixteen second leg match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Wednesday March 12, 2025.
Aston Villa's Marco Asensio reacts after referee Daniel Siebert gives a foul against him during the UEFA Champions League round of sixteen second leg match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Wednesday March 12, 2025. Picture: Alamy

"We're now as close as we've ever been, I really do feel that. It's all coming together nicely - we just need the results on the pitch to go our way."

The Prince of Wales also admitted to anonymously surfing internet chat pages on Aston Villa, the club he has supported since childhood.

"I like going on the forums, I can be on there for ages," he said. "I listen to what other fans have to say and give them my opinions. I get quite into it, definitely. It's important to have that debate."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Thomas Tuchel announces his first England squad

Letby, a former nurse at Countess of Cheshire Hospital, was convicted of murdering seven babies, and attempting to murder six more

Letby lawyer says police have made 'huge mistake' as hospital staff open to gross negligence manslaughter charges
McDonald's oweners have been warned about sexual abuse.

Every McDonald's in the UK warned over staff sexual abuse

Bank Of England In The City Of London

UK economy unexpectedly shrinks by 0.1% in January marking fresh blow to Rachel Reeves

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a joint news conference with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko following their talks at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Peace deal on Putin's terms: Russian leader sets out conditions as Zelenskyy says Russia 'wants to drag war out'
Apr. 18, 2006 - Gene Hackman and wife, Betsy . Ralph Domiguez - 1989.GENEHACKMANRETRO(Credit Image: © Globe Photos/ZUMAPRESS.com)

Gene Hackman's estate attempt to block release of police body-cam footage following death of Hollywood star

World News

See more World News

American Airlines jet bursts into flames at Denver Airport as terrified passengers forced to escape onto wing

American Airlines jet bursts into flames at Denver Airport as terrified passengers forced to escape onto wing

3 hours ago

Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House

'US will annex Greenland', says Trump as he warns Nato 'might have to get involved' in takeover

12 hours ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

'Very manipulative': Zelenskyy slams Putin's peace deal comments as he says Russia 'wants to drag war out'

13 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

6 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News