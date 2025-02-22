Prisoners forced to give birth while handcuffed to male officers

Prisoners forced to give birth while handcuffed to male officers. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Pregnant prisoners have given birth handcuffed to male officers, in a breach of the Ministry of Justice policy.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

At least two women were made to give birth while handcuffed between 2021 and 2023.

According to an investigation by The Times, both incidents occurred at HMP Bronzefield in Surrey.

The women allege they were handcuffed sometimes during antenatal appointments, vaginal examinations, and during labour.

One female prisoner said she was restrained during antenatal appointments, and for 48 hours while in labour - sometimes handcuffed to male staff.

"Being handcuffed and without any privacy, including being chained to a male prison officer, made me feel humiliated and degraded.

"Yes, I had broken the law, but I was still a pregnant woman. I feel I was treated as less than an animal,” she told The Times.

She added: “My treatment during labour has had a lasting impact on me; so much so that I feel I am not the same person any more. No matter what I do, I feel as though I will never be able to move past this.”

A view of HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey. Picture: Alamy

The newspaper said that lawyers, from Bhatt Murphy Solicitors, believe a number of other women have been affected also, in a systematic issue inside the female prison.

The women are calling for an independent investigation into their treatment by the justice secretary, Shabana Mahmood.

The Ministry of Justice policy rules that pregnant women must not be restrained while attending medical appointments - unless there are exceptional circumstances.

"Escort chains" are permitted if required, for women to have confidential interactions with health professionals.

Read More: Three brothers jailed for sexually abusing and grooming dozens of young girls in Leeds

Read More: Urgent hunt for missing runner, 23, as police become 'increasingly concerned' for her safety

One woman in HMP Brozefield, speaking to Channel 4, said that she was "doubled over" having contractions, "sobbing" to be released from the handcuffs.

She said she was handcuffed to an officer while showering, sleeping, and using the toilet.

She said: “By the time they took the handcuffs off me, I was screaming, begging for an epidural, which I really didn’t want.

"I feel like my birth was taken away from me. It was evil and it was awful and I would like them to stop doing that to women.”

Co-director of the campaign group Level Up said: “The government must end the imprisonment of pregnant women.

"Cuffing was outlawed in 1996, yet prison officers still continue to abuse their power over vulnerable women.

"Several other countries have laws against imprisoning pregnant women and mothers and England must urgently catch up.”

A group of mothers and their babies gathered outside the Royal Courts of Justice to call for an end to custody in prison for pregnant women. Picture: Getty

Sodexo Justice Services, the contracted management of HMP Bronzefield, told The Times: "These are historical claims relating to the security arrangements surrounding pregnant prisoners whilst on escort outside of the prison. These claims are subject to ongoing legal proceedings, which means that we are unable to provide any specific comment on individual cases.

“We take the safety and wellbeing of the women in our care, and of the general public, very seriously and have robust assurance systems in place to ensure that current practice is fully within the guidelines appropriate to these situations.”

A Ministry of Justice spokeswoman said to the newspaper: “The Lord Chancellor has launched the Women’s Justice Board so that fewer women end up in prison, particularly those who are pregnant or mothers.

“Our policy is pregnant women should not be restrained unless a risk assessment has deemed it essential to do so and we are looking into what has happened in these cases.”

"Our policy is pregnant women should not be restrained unless a risk assessment has deemed it essential to do so and we are looking into what has happened in these cases.”