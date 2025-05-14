Prisoners to be released after serving just a third of sentence in biggest 'shake-up' of sentencing laws in 30 years

Prisoners to be released after serving just a third of sentence in biggest 'shake-up' of sentencing laws in 30 years. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

New plans will see prisoners released a third of way through their sentence - in new plans to be unveiled.

Prisoners will be released early if they behave well and take part in rehabilitation programmes.

The move will be the biggest revival of the prison system in 30 years.

Each prisoner will be given a minimum and maximum sentence, depending on the seriousness of their crime.

In proposals to be laid out by David Gauke, former Conservative justice secretary, automatic early release of inmates would be scrapped.

The Labour government tasked Mr Gauke with carrying out a review of sentencing to solve the overcrowding problem in prisons.

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood during the official opening of HMP Millsike - the new Category C jail in Yorkshire which will deliver 1,500 prison places. Picture date: Thursday March 27, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Shabana Mahmood, the justice secretary, is reportedly planning to accept the proposals.

Ms Mahmood plans to set out separate emergency plans on Wednesday to create more space in prisons across England and Wales, which are suffering from overcrowding.

In Mr Gauke's proposals, prisoners will qualify to be released from jail at the minimum stage of their sentence if they satisfy good behaviour standards, work and involvement in education, rehabilitation, and anger management courses.

Although, if prisoners commit violence, are found with contraband or refuse to work while in prison, they wouldserve much longer time - up to the maximum sentence.

File photo dated 16/10/13 of HMP Barlinnie in Glasgow. Picture: Alamy

It's understood that Ms Mahmood will accept a recommendation to create a "progression model".

This is where criminals will serve the first portion of their sentence in prison - a minimum of 33%.

After this period, they would be released to their home under house arrest for a given period - monitored by electronic tags.

The final part would be served in the community.

If conditions are breached or they commit further crimes while on licence, they would face being sent back to prison.

The new proposals echo the incentive-based system introduced by Texas, USA, from 2007 onwards, which massively reduced its prison population and reoffending rate.

The Ministry of Justice said: “This government inherited a justice system in crisis, with prisons days from collapse.

“David Gauke is conducting a sentencing review to ensure that we never run out of prison places again, and we are committed to reforming sentencing to ensure our prisons cut crime and keep the public safe.”