Private hospitals threaten to refuse NHS patients as Labour's plan to cut waiting lists hits wall in row over costs

Cardiff, Wales, UK - 17 February 2025: Ambulances waiting outside the accident and emergency department of The Heath Hospital near Cardiff city centre. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Labour's plan to cut waiting lists by sending patients to private hospitals has hit a stumbling block amid threats to refuse NHS patients in a clash over costs.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The row erupted over Labour plans to cap the amount private institutions can be bill for outsourced patient care from 2025-2026.

The plans, unveiled by ministers in January, involved paying private hospitals per NHS patient they take on, with the price capped.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has reportedly been warned by David Hare, the chief executive of the Independent Healthcare Providers Network, that the private sector is threatening to walk away from the deal.

Speaking with The Times, Mr Hare said: “NHS England’s proposal to cap the amount of treatment the NHS will fund next year, while still requiring providers to accept all referrals sent to them, would be completely unworkable and risk government commitments to meet the NHS’s 18-week standard for planned treatment by the end of the current Parliament.”

London, UK. 25th Feb, 2025. Wes Streeting, Health Secretary, MP Ilford North. Ministers attend the government cabinet meeting in Downing Street, London, UK Credit: Imageplotter/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

The proposed policy involves a price cap per patient, as well as involving payment after-the-fact, meaning delayed payouts for private hospitals.

The move is set to incentivise private hospitals to provide care to as many patients as possible.

Ministers said the plan forms the foundations of Labour's plan to cut NHS waiting times, with a target of 92 per cent of patients waiting fewer than 18 weeks for routine procedures by the next election.

Read more: Four-year-old girl dies in Manchester house fire, and woman arrested on suspicion of arson

Read more: Zelenskyy prepared to return to US for 'constructive dialogue' after peace talks descend into chaos at White House

The disagreement could result in longer waiting times, as private hospitals push back against what many see as an unworkable cap on payments.

NHS bosses are now suggesting there would be a “substantial reduction” in treatment as a result of the proposed plan.

Mr Hare added: "If enacted, NHS England’s proposals would lead to less capacity being available for NHS patients, lengthening NHS waiting times and ending patient choice in all but name as providers are forced to delay treatment to live within the cap, even though there is capacity available to treat patients more quickly.”

Anaesthetist during Hospital operation surgery NHS. Picture: Alamy

It comes as the government has announced a deal that could see the end of the dreaded 8am scramble for a doctor's appointment, with more patients set to be able to book online.

Doctor's union the BMA agreed the deal, which includes £889 million in funding for the next year.

Among supposed improvements for patients are a move to "bring back the family doctor", as well as letting people book slots more easily.

The Department of Health and Social Care said the new contract would "free up doctors from red tape and box-ticking targets", allowing them to focus on treating patients.

Announcing the agreement, Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said that "rebuilding the broken NHS" began with GPs and that patients should be able to book appointments easily, in the way they want and with their regular doctor if they wish.