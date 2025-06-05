Probe into death of woman, 21, 'crushed' under wardrobe in Liverpool hotel after night out delayed

Chloe Haynes' pre-inquest review had initially been scheduled for this week. Picture: Handout

By Jacob Paul

The investigation into a 21-year-old woman found crushed to death under a wardrobe in her hotel room following a night out in Liverpool remains unsolved three years on.

Chloe Haynes, 21, was found by her colleague trapped under a wardrobe at the Adelphi Hotel in Liverpool in 2022.

Police initially arrested three men on suspicion of murder. The men, aged 26, 46 and 49, were arrested when Merseyside Police launched an investigation into the woman's death but they later deemed that Ms Haynes had died 'accidentally'.

Liverpool Council's Environmental Health department launched an investigation into her death, which is still reportedly ongoing.

A pre-inquest review due to be held tomorrow has now been pushed back, creating further delay as the probe continues, Liverpool Echo reports.

it comes after a preliminary inquest review into Ms Haynes' death faced prior push backs. It had initially been scheduled for Thursday, June 5, at the Liverpool Coroner's Office.

Chloe Haynes, 21, was found dead at the top city centre hotel at 6.37am on September 10. Picture: Social media

Chloe's mother, Nicola Williams, 49, has claimed that the wardrobe fell from the wall and crushed her windpipe after she got out of bed "confused" following a late night out.

She said at the time: "Chloe left Pwllheli around 7.40pm and they went to the Adelphi, there was some sort of engagement party or something."By midnight, she had been drinking shots and so on and she was a bit drunk, so her friend has taken her back to the hotel to sleep it off, and then he's gone back out."

It seems she has got up out of the bed confused, not knowing where she is, and she's opened the door of the wardrobe maybe thinking it is the toilet or the door to go back out of the room."It was a big, old, heavy wardrobe and it's fallen on her and crushed her windpipe."

Miss Williams said Chloe, who worked as a waitress in a holiday park, had a friend who shouted to get help and two men from other rooms came to help lift the wardrobe off Chloe, but it was too late to save her life.

Speaking about her daughter, Miss Williams said: "She loved animals, she had a little dog called Archie she was obsessed with. There are so many photos of them together.

"My little nickname for her was birdy. She was so petite and little, and when she ate she was like a little bird. She was quiet, she was somebody who didn't speak unless it needed saying.

"But in the last 12 months she was coming out of her shell, she was gaining her confidence and she had a wide circle of friends. She was kind and caring and she seemed to connect with gay men, and that was how she met the friend she went to Liverpool with."

Liverpool Council perfumed spot checks at the accommodation following the incident.

Britannia Hotels was served prohibition notices by the council on September 22 over wardrobe safety concerns in Chloe's room.

Issues with the windows were also reportedly discovered.

An appeal against the notice was later dropped after it was found that upgrades to windows were deemed safe.