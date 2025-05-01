Probe launched after veteran skydiver dies during jump - with concerns of 'deliberate act'

1 May 2025, 08:25 | Updated: 1 May 2025, 13:55

Jade Damarell, 32, died in a tragic parachute jump
Jade Damarell, 32, died in a tragic parachute jump. Picture: Social media

By Jacob Paul

A probe has been launched into the mysterious death of a veteran skydiver after she died in a tragic parachute jump, amid concerns it was a "deliberate act to end her own life".

Jade Damarell, 32, died instantly after hitting the ground at Wrefords' Farm in Shotton, County Durham during a jump with Sky-High Sky diving.

She was an experienced parachuter with more than 400 dives under her belt.

Her death has been described as an unimaginable loss, with a probe launched into the incident.

Sky-High Skydiving has said all indications around the "tragic" incident were that it had been "a deliberate act taken to end her own life".

A spokesperson for Sky-High Skydiving said: "It is with great sadness that we confirm a tragic incident took place involving a valued member of our community.

Tributes have flooded in for Ms Damarell (left).
Tributes have flooded in for Ms Damarell (left). Picture: Social media

"Our thoughts are with her family and friends as they face this unimaginable loss. We urge anyone in crisis to speak to someone or reach out to a mental health professional."

A file on her death will be prepared for the coroner, which police say is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.

A Durham Constabulary spokesperson confirmed: "A woman sadly died following a skydiving incident near Peterlee.

"Police officers and colleagues from the ambulance service were called to the incident in Shotton Colliery at around 10.30am on Sunday.

"Sadly, a woman in her 30s was pronounced dead at the scene. Her death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will now be prepared for the coroner."

The community in Shotton has been left "devastated and deeply traumatised", a friend of the woman has said.

This marks the third fatal skydiving incident in the Peterlee area in the last nine years.

Sam Cornwell died when his parachute failed to open during a jump at the South West Industrial Estate last year.He had been working as a videographer for Sky-High Skydiving Peterlee at the time.

In 2016, Pamela Gower, 49, died while taking part in a charity skydive at Peterlee Parachute Centre, the BBC reported at the time.Wreford's Farm describes itself as a "small, family run farm" which produces pork and beef, according to its website.

A Facebook post from the farm read: "Tragically, last Sunday 27/4/25 a woman lost her life after a parachute incident/accident, please join us in saying a prayer for her and her family, we ask the Lord to accept her into the kingdom of heaven and strength to her family.

"We ask for our own and farms privacy for this deeply upsetting matter to be respected. God bless."

If you're struggling or having suicidal thoughts call Samaritans on 116 123, open 24 hours a day

