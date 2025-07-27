Record 100,000 protest transphobia in London in ‘largest Trans Pride event in history’

Transgender people and their supporters hold a banner reading 'Protect Trans+ Youth' during the seventh Trans Pride protest march in London. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

The London Trans Pride has seen a record-breaking turnout of about 100,000 people, making it "the largest Trans Pride event in history", organisers have said.

The march began at 1pm on Saturday near BBC Broadcasting House at Langham Place and reached Parliament Square Gardens later in the afternoon.

Speeches were delivered by people including Heartstopper actress Yasmin Finney, and trans rights campaigner Caroline Litman, whose transgender daughter Alice took her own life in 2022 after waiting almost three years for gender-affirming healthcare.

About 40,000 more people joined London Trans Pride compared with last year, when the event recorded a turnout of about 60,000 people.

Organisers and participants said this year's Trans Pride event, the sixth in a row, was of particular importance in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling in April, when judges said the words "woman" and "sex" in the Equality Act 2010 refer to a biological woman and biological sex.

A trans activist holds a placard in-front of the House's of Parliament during the demonstration. Picture: Getty

Bobby Harding, fundraising lead for London Trans+ Pride, said they were delighted at the large number of people, adding: "It's so clear how much it's needed and how much it's wanted.

"It's a total honour to be part of history like this, because this is now the largest Trans Pride event in history, in the world.

"We are more determined than ever to show up and let people know that we deserve a place on this earth, and we are entitled to dignity and privacy, as is our human right."

Harding expressed concern at the consequences of the Supreme Court ruling on trans people, saying the community was increasingly worried about being subjected to violence and discrimination in public spaces.

"People have got a lot of confidence, especially from the ruling, that they think that they have the right to tell someone what toilet they can and can't use, and what spaces they can and can't be in," Harding said.

"It's really dangerous.

"Because it's like, if the police want to do it, then we can fight that.

"But the danger is that citizens, individuals, are taking it upon themselves to act out the law which, in any scenario, is wrong. It's vigilante.

"It's really scary."

In the wake of the Supreme Court ruling the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) issued interim guidance saying trans women "should not be permitted to use the women's facilities" in workplaces or public-facing services like shops and hospitals, with the same applying for trans men using men's toilets.

Cabinet Office minister Pat McFadden later said the "logical consequence of the judgment" and the EHRC guidance was that people will have to use toilets, changing rooms and other facilities of their biological sex.

But he added that there would not be any "toilet police".

In April, the British Transport Police also became the first to announce they would change their strip-search policy to have trans people held in custody searched by an officer in line with their birth sex.

"It, once again, gives rise to the idea that there is a certain way for women to look, but at the end of the day, it's trans women that suffer the violence," Harding said.

Alex Parmar-Yee, from Trans+ Solidarity Alliance, was also at Pride on Saturday.

"It's important to turn up en masse to make sure that it's very clear what the feelings are in terms of the rights which we're fighting for, but also in protest of some of the harmful proposals that are currently being considered," she said.

Trans people to be offered dignity they were ‘denied’ under Tories, says Phillipson

Referring to the EHRC interim guidance, she added: "This guidance has not provided any additional clarity, and actually is going to devastate the lives of trans people (who) will lose access to essential services and spaces.

"The main concern really here is that it feels like there's not been a consideration of trans members of the community, and that this guidance will pass behind closed doors, without the scrutiny, and without visibility, and without democracy.

She added: "With the large number of people here today, and it being potentially the largest Trans Pride event in the world, I think it's a real key moment and focal point to go and really concentrate that feeling and that message."

Ms Parmar-Yee also raised concerns about the rhetoric used in public and online discussions of trans rights, saying: "The rhetoric is not helping. There is a lot of hate which is amplified.

"And I think you sort of see this happening around the world, and then you see it mirrored in the policy.

"You look at the bathroom ban that's being proposed, and you sort of realise that, although we may consider the UK quite different from a country like America, it's a bathroom ban that would make someone like (US President) Donald Trump proud."

She said the next step for Trans+ Solidarity Alliance, a not-for-profit organisation supporting trans rights organisations and activists, was a call for transparency over the guidance in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling.

"There is a lack of transparency and I think we cannot be a nation that accepts a bathroom ban becoming law behind closed doors," she said.

The EHRC is expected to put forward a more detailed code of practice for ministerial approval this summer.

Lewis G Burton, one of the founding members of London Trans+ Pride, said in a statement on Saturday: "This year's London Trans+ Pride made history once again, with over 100,000 trans+ people and allies marching through central London - smashing our own world record of 60,000 and continuing our legacy as the biggest trans+ pride event in history.

"It was an emotional and powerful day.

"At a time when the Supreme Court is making sweeping decisions about trans people without consulting a single trans person or organisation, and when a small, well-funded lobby of anti-trans campaigners continues to dominate headlines and waste public resources, our community came together to show what real strength, solidarity and care looks like.

"The message was clear: we will not be erased.

"Our existence is natural, historic, and enduring.

"You can try to take away our rights, but you will never remove us from society.

"We are a part of humanity - and the public will not stand by while harm is done to our community."