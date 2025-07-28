Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Protesters clash outside Altrincham hotel housing asylum seekers
28 July 2025, 14:13 | Updated: 28 July 2025, 14:27
Crowds clashed outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Altrincham on Sunday, the latest face-off amid a wave of anti-migrant protests sweeping across the country.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Groups could be seen marching outside the Cresta Court Hotel in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, waving Union Jack flags reading 'Uniting Britain' and 'The Great Britain National Protest'.
Counter-protesters with signs reading 'Stand Up to Racism' and 'Stop the far right' mobilised on the opposite side of the street, with both sides heard yelling at one another throughout the event.
At on point, a green flare and a bottle were lobbed into the air as police worked to keep distance between the opposing groups.
The majority of officers were stationed in nearby vans before additional forces were deployed later on. No arrests were made.
The Great British National Protest, the group behind the demonstration, wrote on Facebook that it organised its demonstration "to help keep pressure on this government and keep rising awareness on this issue."
Read more: Tensions remain high in Epping as immigration protests return amid fears of another summer of unrest
Read more: Councillors vote to urge Government to close Epping asylum hotel
The Cresta Court Hotel closed last year after its owners reportedly agreed a deal with subtractor firm Serco.
Trafford Council leader Tom Ross said the hotel closed following the move, which was deiced on by the Home Office.
It comes as protesters gathered in Epping for demonstrations both for and against immigration this week.
Tensions began after asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, was charged with sexual assault after an incident in which he is alleged to have attempted to kiss a 14-year-old girl.
On Sunday, several hundred protestors and counter-protesters from Stand Up to Racism assembled outside the hotel, which is being used to house asylum seekers.
Essex Police said protests started peacefully but "escalated to the point of disorder and criminal damage", sparking chaotic scenes reminiscent of those seen across the UK last summer.