Protesters clash outside Altrincham hotel housing asylum seekers

28 July 2025, 14:13 | Updated: 28 July 2025, 14:27

Enough is Enough' protest opposed to refugees housed at Cresta Court Hotel, Church road in Trafford, Altrincham, Greater Manchester. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Crowds clashed outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Altrincham on Sunday, the latest face-off amid a wave of anti-migrant protests sweeping across the country.

Groups could be seen marching outside the Cresta Court Hotel in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, waving Union Jack flags reading 'Uniting Britain' and 'The Great Britain National Protest'.

Counter-protesters with signs reading 'Stand Up to Racism' and 'Stop the far right' mobilised on the opposite side of the street, with both sides heard yelling at one another throughout the event.

Wide shot of the scene as protestors gathered outside the Cresta Court Hotel, which is believed to be housing migrants. Picture: Milo Chandler/Alamy Live News
Police try to keep both Pro and Anti Migrant protestors seperate. Picture: Alamy

At on point, a green flare and a bottle were lobbed into the air as police worked to keep distance between the opposing groups.

The majority of officers were stationed in nearby vans before additional forces were deployed later on. No arrests were made.

Prominent activist Ryan Ferguson attempts to speak to counter demonstrators as protestors gathered outside the Cresta Court Hotel. Picture: Milo Chandler/Alamy Live News

The Great British National Protest, the group behind the demonstration, wrote on Facebook that it organised its demonstration "to help keep pressure on this government and keep rising awareness on this issue."

Counter demonstrators stand against anti-migrant protestors outside the Cresta Court Hotel,. Picture: Milo Chandler/Alamy Live News
Protestors conduct a short march after they gathered outside the Cresta Court Hotel, which is believed to be housing migrants. Picture: Alamy

The Cresta Court Hotel closed last year after its owners reportedly agreed a deal with subtractor firm Serco.

Trafford Council leader Tom Ross said the hotel closed following the move, which was deiced on by the Home Office.

It comes as protesters gathered in Epping for demonstrations both for and against immigration this week.

Tensions began after asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, was charged with sexual assault after an incident in which he is alleged to have attempted to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

On Sunday, several hundred protestors and counter-protesters from Stand Up to Racism assembled outside the hotel, which is being used to house asylum seekers.

Essex Police said protests started peacefully but "escalated to the point of disorder and criminal damage", sparking chaotic scenes reminiscent of those seen across the UK last summer.

