Protesters descend on asylum seeker hotel near Heathrow Airport in latest anti-migrant demonstration

Protesters descended on an asylum seeker hotel near Heathrow Airport in the latest anti-mirgant demonstration amid a wave sweeping across Britain. Picture: X

By Jacob Paul

Protesters descended on the Surrey town of Spelthorne on Thursday as they demonstrated against plans for an all-male migrant hotel near Heathrow Airport.

The demonstration marked the latest anti-migrant protest in a wave that is sweeping across the country - as fears of another summer of unrest mount.

Protesters marched on the streets outside the Stanwell Hotel in Spelthorne after a Home Office plan for male-only asylum seekers in a hotel near London Heathrow Airport was revealed.

They waved signs reading “just say no” while chanting "protect our kids" during the demonstration.

There is a significant turnout here at the Stanwell hotel which is shifting to single sex male asylum accommodation. Women are chanting “protect our kids, save our community,” and holding signs suggesting the country has been “colonised without a shot fired” pic.twitter.com/8zaBSgV5Fu — Jack Hadfield 🇬🇧 (@JackHadders) July 31, 2025

Footage shows furious residents approaching the hotel front, waving their phones as police stood in their way.

Some beer cans were lobbed at the walls of the hotels in a near-escalation amid the chaos.

It comes after Spelthorne Borough Council leader Joanne Sexton highlighted concerns over changes to the Stanwell Hotel.

In a letter to Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, she wrote: "This unexpected reversal has caused shock and significant concern within the local community."

Protestors held signs reading “just say no” and were heard chanting "protect our kids". Picture: X

She added that the families already housed at the hotel had been "integrating well and building community ties".

Ms Sexton said that "this abrupt change risks undermining all that”, saying she is "alarmed about the potential consequences of the proposed changes and the impact they will have".

A Government spokesman said: "We are pleased to inform residents that the Council can now confirm that the Home Office has agreed to speak with the Council on Friday, August 1 to discuss the proposals in greater detail."

It came a day after more than 1,000 protesters descended on a town in Hampshire after an alleged plot to house asylum seekers in a new housing development emerged.

After similar scenes in Altrincham, Manchester, residents marched on the streets of Waterlooville after a Home Office plan to house 35 asylum seekers in an apartment development in the area was revealed.

Meanwhile, a series of demonstrations in Epping also broke out after asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, was charged with sexual assault after an incident earlier this month, in which he is alleged to have attempted to kiss a 14-year-old girl.