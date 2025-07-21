Protesters threaten to disrupt US Vice President JD Vance's summer holiday in the Cotswolds

21 July 2025, 17:09

United States Vice President JD Vance.
United States Vice President JD Vance. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Protesters have threatened to disrupt US Vice President JD Vance's summer holiday to the Cotswolds when he touches down in the UK next month.

Donald Trump's right-hand man sparked fury after he announced plans to holiday in southwest England with his wife and three young children.

Protesters have warned he is “every bit as unwelcome” in Britain as the US president, who is set to arrive in the UK on Friday for a five-day tour of his Scottish golf courses and a meeting with Sir Keir Starmer.

The Stop Trump Coalition, formed by a group of trade unions, pro-Palestine protesters and anti-Trumpists, had already announced it would be demonstrating against Trump's visit.

Now, it has said it will march again when the US' second-in-command comes to the UK, saying Vance will arrive to a "resistance" in waiting.

“We are meeting Trump with protests in Aberdeen and Edinburgh this month, and then in London and Windsor in September.

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance walk along the West Colonnade, Friday, July 18, 2025.
President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance walk along the West Colonnade, Friday, July 18, 2025. Picture: Alamy

“JD Vance is every bit as unwelcome in the UK as Donald Trump.

“We are sure that, even in the Cotswolds, he will find the resistance waiting," a Stop Trump Coalition spokesperson said.

It would not be the first time the Trump and Vance have been met by local protesters furious at their visit.

In March, Vance received an extremely frosty welcome in Greenland as the White House announced its intentions to purchase the country.

Trump claimed at the time that the US must control Greenland for “world peace” and if the country rejects American advances, he will “need to explain it to them.”

Protestors took to the streets for Vance's arrival, waving the national flag, brandishing anti-Trump banners and chanting as they made their way through the centre of the capital, Nuuk.

In his own country, Vance was met by protesters holding pro-Ukraine signs in Vermont, where he and his family were visiting for a ski holiday.

