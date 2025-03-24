Pub bosses issue warning as average price of a pint set to surge past £5 within weeks

24 March 2025, 08:20 | Updated: 24 March 2025, 08:21

The average price of a pint is set to pass £5
The average price of a pint is set to pass £5. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The average price of a pint of beer is set to surge past £5 for the first time due to cost hikes hitting the sector next month, according to industry bosses.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pub sector chiefs have warned that prices for customers will have to increase in order to help keep venues running in the face of higher labour costs.

The British Beer and Pub Association said the average cost of a pint in the UK is expected to rise by around 21p as a result.

The research, commissioned alongside Frontier Economics, showed that pub firms are expecting to raise the average price of a pint from £4.80 to £5.01.

Read more: Reeves 'to slash 50,000 civil service jobs' as she pushes to cut spending by £2 billion per year

Read more: Met Police gets first permanent facial recognition cameras in London, sparking fears of 'dystopian nightmare'

This comes amid a raft of cost increases linked to last October's budget, which will come into force in April.

Firms will face increases to the national minimum wage, a rise in national insurance rates and a decrease in the threshold at which firms start paying out national insurance.

Business rates discounts for firms in the sector will also be cut from 75% to 40% from April.

The net cost of autumn budget announcements across the beer and pub sector is approximately £650 million in total, the trade body said.

It comes after historic brewer Shepherd Neame - which makes ales including Spitfire and Bishops Finger - said earlier this week that it will hike its beer prices in response to rising taxes.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA), said: "The cumulative impact of these taxes and regulations is now plain to see and it is highly unfortunate that the only way many pubs can remain viable is to pass on the array of upcoming costs to consumers.

"No one wants to see the cost of an average pint increase by a further 21p and break the £5 average pint barrier that will be required for pubs to maintain their punishingly slim profit margins.

"It is more urgent than ever that Government looks at ways to cap or reduce the costs of doing business so we can keep pubs open, preserve their community value, and make sure the price of a pint remains affordable for all."

Tim Black, associate director at Frontier Economics, said: "The beer and pub sector has shown real resilience through a tough few years - navigating the pandemic, the energy crisis, and the cost-of-living squeeze.

"But more headwinds are coming.

"The sector is at the sharp end of a wave of policy changes that will push up costs - higher wages, increased national insurance, reduced business rates relief, and new packaging rules. The cumulative impact will be significant."

Latest News

See more Latest News

James Corden

James Corden rows with neighbours over 'loud drumming' and plans to put up 'eyesore' sauna in back garden
Neighbours were "gobsmacked" over the incident.

'Gobsmacked' neighbours recall two hours of mayhem after 'knife-wielding thugs' gatecrash party in primary school
Azuka Ononye and Alesha Dixon

Alesha Dixon breaks up with husband after 12 years together - and reveals reason they're still living in same home
Tiger Woods broke the news of his relationship with Vanessa Trump

'Life is better with you by my side': Tiger Woods confirms he's dating Donald Trump Jr's ex-wife
Live facial recognition cameras being deployed in south London last year

Met Police gets first permanent facial recognition cameras in London, sparking fears of 'dystopian nightmare'
Christian Brueckner may be charged in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann update as police push for charges on prime suspect amid fears he could be freed in days

World News

See more World News

5 police officers injured during the intervention unauthorised demonstration in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Huge protests in Turkey as crowds hit by rubber bullets and tear gas after Erdogan arrests main rival

10 hours ago

A B&B in Rome was destroyed in explosion, leaving a British man seriously injured.

British tourist 'fighting for his life' with burns to 70% of body after Rome B&B explosion

12 hours ago

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks to media at Rideau Hall

Canadian PM Mark Carney calls snap election as he says Donald Trump 'wants to break us' with trade war

17 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

7 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News