Bank of England calls on public to decide next banknote theme

People are being asked what theme they would like to see represented on the next series of banknotes, in a Bank of England consultation launched on Wednesday.

Bank of England banknotes have showcased notable historical figures since 1970, when William Shakespeare became the first person other than the monarch to feature.

The Bank said there are many ways to represent the UK on banknotes, and six potential themes have been identified.

They are notable historical figures; architecture and landmarks; arts, culture and sport; noteworthy events in history; innovation; and nature.

The public can also suggest other themes for the Bank to consider.

It said banknotes take a multi-year process to design, test and print, to ensure they are high-quality, resilient and accessible.

Victoria Cleland, the Bank of England’s chief cashier, said: “Banknotes are more than just an important means of payment – they serve as a symbolic representation of our collective national identity and an opportunity to celebrate the UK.

“I am really keen to hear what themes the public would like to see represented on the next series of notes.”

Depending on which theme is selected, the Bank said it may seek further feedback from the public on the specific images that could be used to show the chosen theme.

It said it will give updates, announcing the final note designs in due course.

Examples of how themes could be depicted include portraits of people from history who have made an important contribution to UK society and culture, for the notable historical figures theme.

The Bank will not represent living people on its banknotes, with the exception of the monarch.

The architecture and landmarks theme, meanwhile, could be depicted by images of buildings and other places, such as castles, bridges or heritage sites across the UK.

The arts, culture and sport theme could be depicted by images of the arts, music, literature, customs, food, film, television or sport, defining the UK.

Noteworthy events in history could be depicted by images of important events and movements which have shaped the UK.

Innovation could be celebrated on banknotes with images of important advancements, technologies, discoveries or ideas developed in the UK.

Nature could be depicted by images of native plants, animals, or natural landscapes such as rivers, lakes, mountains or coastal scenes from around the UK.

The Bank is seeking responses in particular from the UK's residents and its citizens who are living abroad. They can be submitted on an online form on the Bank's website, or by post.

The consultation will close at 11.59pm on July 31.

The next series of banknotes will feature a portrait of the monarch, regardless of the selected theme or themes, the Bank said.

Notable historical figures are used on the Bank's current series of banknotes.

The first of the current "G" series notes was the £5 issued in September 2016, followed by the £10 in September 2017, the £20 in February 2020 and the £50 note in June 2021.

The figures currently celebrated on banknotes are Sir Winston Churchill, Jane Austen, JMW Turner and Alan Turing.

The Bank started issuing banknotes featuring the portrait of King Charles in June 2024, with no other changes to existing designs.

The consultation relates to the Bank's new "H" series.

More than 4.7 billion Bank of England notes are in circulation, collectively worth around £86 billion.

Despite declines in cash use as payments technology evolves, the Bank has said it is committed to providing cash for those who wish to use it.