Pub opening hours extended across UK to mark 80th anniversary of VE Day

By Danielle de Wolfe

Pubs will be able to stay open until 1am to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

The Prime Minister has ordered that pubs and bars that usually close at 11pm be able to keep serving for an extra two hours on Thursday May 8 to celebrate.

Sir Keir Starmer said: “As we mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, the whole country should come together to remember the incredible sacrifices made by the wartime generation and to celebrate the peace and freedom they secured for us all.

“Keeping our pubs open for longer will give people the opportunity to join in celebrations and raise a glass to all of the men and women who served their country, both overseas and at home.”

Pub hours have been relaxed before for occasions of “exceptional national significance” such as the Euro 2024 final and major royal celebrations.

VE Day commemorations will start on the May bank holiday on Monday May 5.

The Cenotaph will be dressed in Union flags and there will be a military procession from Whitehall to Buckingham Palace and an RAF flypast over London.

On May 8, there will be a party at Horse Guards Parade showed live on BBC One.

Michael Kill, chief executive of the Night Time Industries Association, said extending pub hours would give the industry a boost.

He said: “As someone with a strong family background in the armed forces, I know how vital it is to honour the legacy of those who served.

“VE Day is not only a moment of remembrance but also an opportunity for communities to come together.

“At such a challenging time for the hospitality sector, allowing businesses to extend their trading hours during these celebrations offers a much-needed boost while paying tribute to our shared history.”

