Pubs to stay open later and get protection from noise complaints in plans to ‘protect pavement pints’

27 July 2025, 10:24

Ministers have pledged to make it easier to open new bars, music venues and cafes as part of plans to rejuvenate the high street.
Ministers have pledged to make it easier to open new bars, music venues and cafes as part of plans to rejuvenate the high street. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Ministers have pledged to make it easier to open new bars, music venues and cafes as part of plans to rejuvenate the high street.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has said she wants to "protect pavement pints" as a new licensing framework will also fast-track permissions for al fresco dining in dedicated areas as the Government looks to modernise planning rules.

The Government wants to make it easier to convert disused shops into venues, and dedicated "hospitality zones" will be brought forward that could see permissions for outside dining, street parties and extended opening hours pushed through quickly.

Developers will also be made responsible for soundproofing buildings they construct near pubs or clubs, to protect existing venues from noise complaints.

The Government has said the plans will be subject to a call for evidence.

Read more: Starmer to push Trump on Gaza ceasefire talks as Israel announces ‘tactical pauses’ in parts of strip

Read more: Green Party hopeful shuts down calls for alliance with Corbyn and Sultana’s new left-wing movement

The Business Secretary has said that "red tape has stood in the way of people's business ideas for too long".

Jonathan Reynolds said: "This Government has a plan to replace shuttered up shops with vibrant places to socialise, turning them into thriving cafes or busy bars, which support local jobs and give people a place to get together and catch up over a beer or a coffee.

"Red tape has stood in the way of people's business ideas for too long. Today we're slashing those barriers to giving small business owners the freedom to flourish."

Ms Reeves said that "pubs and bars are at the heart of British life".

"For too long, they've been stifled by clunky, outdated rules. We're binning them, to protect pavement pints, al fresco dining and street parties - not just for the summer, but all year round," she added.

An industry body warned earlier in July that the equivalent of more than one pub per day will close across Great Britain this year, pointing to high bills and taxes.

The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) estimated that 378 pubs will close this year across England, Wales and Scotland, which it said would amount to more than 5,600 direct job losses.

The projected 2025 figures compare with 350 closures in 2024.

Bar chain Brewdog announced this week that it would close 10 of its venues, as chief executive James Taylor told staff it is partly in response to "rising costs, increased regulation, and economic pressures".

Latest News

See more Latest News

Edinburgh University's McEwan Hall

Edinburgh University apologises after inquiry finds it promoted racist scientific theories

Transgender people and their supporters hold a banner reading 'Protect Trans+ Youth' during the seventh Trans Pride protest march in London

Record 100,000 protest transphobia in London in ‘largest Trans Pride event in history’

The 2002 film was a surprise box office hit

Bend It Like Beckham director confirms long-awaited sequel

Palestinians queue for hot meals amid worsening crisis in Gaza.

Israel to airdrop aid to Gaza tonight with new humanitarian corridors for United Nations convoys, IDF says
Prince William, Prince of Wales, speaks to Leah Williamson and Alessia Russo of England in the dressing room

Prince William tells Lionesses the nation is proud of them in Euros good luck message

Mathew Hulbert and his mother Jackie.

'I feel sorry for doctors': Man whose mother waited 11 hours for ambulance says strikes are 'pro justice and fairness'

World News

See more World News

High winds and scorching temperatures have kept the flames roaring, with the smell of burning wood carried as far as central Athens

Mass evacuations as wildfires tear through Greece amid 44C heatwave

1 hour ago

Keir Starmer is expected to press Donald Trump on the revival of ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas as the UK prepares to join efforts to airdrop aid into Gaza.

Starmer to push Trump on Gaza ceasefire talks as Israel announces ‘tactical pauses’ in parts of strip

5 hours ago

Firefighting teams responded from the air and on the ground to the fire that broke out in Krioneri near Athens

Wildfire rages through Athens suburb as residents told to evacuate

12 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News