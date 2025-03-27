Pupils skipping school offered iPads, bikes and pizza to stop them bunking off

A nine-year-old boy uses a iPad to play video games. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Schools are rewards pupils with iPads, bikes and other goodies to incentivise children to stop skipping school, a report has found.

Pizza parties and school trips are among the other rewards being entered into prize draws to boost attendances, the National Foundation for Educational Research (NFER) has found.

It called on headteachers to prioritise encouragement and the most effective attendance and behaviour policies rather the penalising kids.

This comes as the number of pupils labelled “severely absent” in England hit more than 170,000 last year, a record high.

It means they missed they missed at least 50% of possible classes.

The NFER's report used interviews with staff and pupils from nine secondary schools. The study also included survey responses from over 600 secondary school teachers and key figures.

Children have been offered pizza parties to stop them bunking off. Picture: Getty

Children in schools that opted for punishment for abscesses were more likely to view attendance ­policies as “punitive and unfair”, the study found.

Pupils were more likely to attend schools that recognised good attendance and provided sufficient pastoral support.

Meanwhile, pupils children built up a resentment when dealt harsh punishment and fines, especially when it was not their fault, the report found.

Mental and physical health issues, as well as holidays during term time, were the main reasons for absences in the schools that took part.

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “We agree that a ­one-size-fits-all approach is not the way forward. There needs to be a strategic response from the government to the growing problem of pupil absence and schools must be provided with the tools they need to tackle this.”

Matt Walker, NFER senior research manager and co-author of the report, said: “Attendance is strongly linked to educational outcomes, so it’s concerning that absence rates remain high.

“The study responses suggest schools should consider prioritising encouraging and individualised approaches in addition to punitive sanctions.”

Daniel Kebede, the general secretary of the National Education Union, said: “The message is clear: fines, punitive action and bribery are not working.

“More students are struggling with anxiety and unmet SEND [special educational needs and disabilities] needs leading to increased absence, and fewer are getting the individual support, specialist input and pastoral backup they need to return to and remain in school.”