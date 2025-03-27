Pupils skipping school offered iPads, bikes and pizza to stop them bunking off

27 March 2025, 12:39

A nine-year-old boy uses a iPad to play video games.
A nine-year-old boy uses a iPad to play video games. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Schools are rewards pupils with iPads, bikes and other goodies to incentivise children to stop skipping school, a report has found.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pizza parties and school trips are among the other rewards being entered into prize draws to boost attendances, the National Foundation for Educational Research (NFER) has found.

It called on headteachers to prioritise encouragement and the most effective attendance and behaviour policies rather the penalising kids.

This comes as the number of pupils labelled “severely absent” in England hit more than 170,000 last year, a record high.

It means they missed they missed at least 50% of possible classes.

The NFER's report used interviews with staff and pupils from nine secondary schools. The study also included survey responses from over 600 secondary school teachers and key figures.

Read more: Ofsted chief backs headteachers taking ‘tough’ decision to ban phones in schools

Read more: Schools in financial peril: Funding shortfalls, rising costs, and the threat to education quality

Children have been offered pizza parties to stop them bunking off.
Children have been offered pizza parties to stop them bunking off. Picture: Getty

Children in schools that opted for punishment for abscesses were more likely to view attendance ­policies as “punitive and unfair”, the study found.

Pupils were more likely to attend schools that recognised good attendance and provided sufficient pastoral support.

Meanwhile, pupils children built up a resentment when dealt harsh punishment and fines, especially when it was not their fault, the report found.

Mental and physical health issues, as well as holidays during term time, were the main reasons for absences in the schools that took part.

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “We agree that a ­one-size-fits-all approach is not the way forward. There needs to be a strategic response from the government to the growing problem of pupil absence and schools must be provided with the tools they need to tackle this.”

Matt Walker, NFER senior research manager and co-author of the report, said: “Attendance is strongly linked to educational outcomes, so it’s concerning that absence rates remain high.

“The study responses suggest schools should consider prioritising encouraging and individualised approaches in addition to punitive sanctions.”

Daniel Kebede, the general secretary of the National Education Union, said: “The message is clear: fines, punitive action and bribery are not working.

“More students are struggling with anxiety and unmet SEND [special educational needs and disabilities] needs leading to increased absence, and fewer are getting the individual support, specialist input and pastoral backup they need to return to and remain in school.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Harry Kane after he left Tottenham for Bayern Munich last summer

Premier League reveal change to summer transfer window

Andrew Tate, left, has been accused of choking and assaulting his girlfriend Bi Stern (right).

Andrew Tate 'choked and assaulted me', influencer girlfriend claims in shocking allegation

Mums’ Lanes will be available in all stores nationwide

Major supermarket to let mums and children skip queue for one day only

Baby Reindeer (2024) mini TV series created by Richard Gadd and starring Jessica Gunning and Richard Gadd

TV Baftas 2025 nominations in full as Baby Reindeer leads the way

The aftermath of the incident

Horror in London park as boy stabbed 'in axe and machete attack' by hooded thugs with attackers still at large
The group are 'hanging up the hi vis'.

Eco mob Just Stop Oil to cease disruption for good after final protest next month

World News

See more World News

The 'Sindbad' tourist submarine

Two children among six dead on stricken Red Sea tourist sub that sank off coast of Egypt

4 hours ago

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin

Who could replace Putin: the bear-catching bodyguard, the ex-FSB chief or the 'Viceroy of the Donbas'?

4 hours ago

Marjorie Taylor Greene tells a British reporter to ‘go back to your own country’.

Moment Marjorie Taylor Greene tells British reporter to ‘go back to your country’

5 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

7 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News