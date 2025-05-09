'Putting the brakes on Britain': Mental health crisis holding back economy, charities warn PM

9 May 2025, 02:11

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

A crisis in mental health is “putting the brakes” on the UK’s economic potential, a charity has warned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It comes as a coalition of organisations published an open letter to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, urging him to take action to tackle the “root causes” of poor mental health rather than the symptoms.

It also raises concerns that cuts to disability benefits will not address the issue, but rather make it worse.

The letter – which has 37 signatures from the likes of Rethink Mental Illness, Mind, the Royal College of Psychiatrists, and the Centre for Mental Health – claims poor mental health is “having a substantial impact on society and the economy”.

The organisations said they are keen to support the Government in “tackling the twin beasts of worsening illness and economic inactivity” and said “the only long term way to do this is to address causes rather than symptoms”.

It calls for the Government to implement a cross-departmental mental health strategy.

Read more: Generation will be lost to poor mental health without safeguards on tech – Cass

Read more: Starmer to announce fresh sanctions on Russia as he vows to ‘do everything in our power to destroy’ Putin’s shadow fleet

“This would join up thinking across education, online safety, health, welfare and other areas, in a way that cannot be delivered solely through the NHS 10 year plan,” the letter said.

Mark Winstanley, chief executive of Rethink Mental Illness, added: “We are in the grip of a mental health crisis that is affecting millions of lives and putting the brakes on the country’s economic potential.

“People are struggling to get the help they need, and for many, the system is failing them.

“We cannot treat our way out of this crisis; we must also prevent it.

“In addition to cutting waiting lists, that means tackling the root causes of poor mental health.

“It means making sure children are supported at school, that people have a safe and secure place to call home, and that welfare policies promote wellbeing rather than undermine it.”

The letter also raised concerns that “cuts to disability benefits do not address the causes of the problem and may exacerbate them”.

It comes after the Government announced a tightening of eligibility for the main disability benefit, personal independence payment (Pip), and changes to the sickness element of universal credit in March.

Mr Winstanley said the organisations recognise Sir Keir’s “genuine desire” to make progress on mental health, but warned there is a risk the Government’s legacy “will be a worsening crisis” if action is not taken now.

“A joined-up government strategy would not only help people to recover and thrive, but also ease pressure on the NHS, boost productivity, and build a healthier society,” he added.

“We stand ready to support him in turning this ambition into a reality.”

