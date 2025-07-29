Two men who died after quadruple stabbing in central London named as father and son

29 July 2025, 19:15 | Updated: 29 July 2025, 19:30

Police officers at the scene in Long Lane, Southwark, south London, where four people were stabbed on Monday.
Police officers at the scene in Long Lane, Southwark, south London, where four people were stabbed on Monday. Picture: James Manning/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

Two men who died after a stabbing at a business premises in central London on Monday have been named as a father and son.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Terry McMillan, 58, from Chislehurst, Bromley, was pronounced dead at the scene after reports of multiple stabbings inside a commercial property in Long Lane, Southwark, the Metropolitan Police said.

His son, Brendan McMillan, 27, later died in hospital.

Two other men were treated for stab wounds and taken to hospital, police said previously.

Earlier on Tuesday, police said a 31-year-old man, who is a British citizen and was initially detained in connection with the incident, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder.

He remains in hospital and his condition is not life-threatening, they added.

Old Colfeians Rugby Club paid tribute to Brendan McMillan as "a member of our family" and his father as a "long-time supporter and sponsor of the club."

The club posted on Instagram saying: "Yesterday, Old Colfeians lost a member of our family, one of the kindest, funniest, most genuine people you could ever meet.

"Brendan lit up every room he walked into, forever smiling, always cracking a joke and always full of life. His absence will be deeply felt for a long time to come. We will miss him more than words can say and we’ll always carry his memory with us.

"We are also mourning the loss of his beloved father, Terry, a long-time supporter and sponsor of the club.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with their family and friends during this incredibly difficult time."

Police reiterated that the incident took place inside a business premises, and that a crime scene is in place at a nearby hotel where the arrested man entered.

Speculation that the man was staying at the hotel is not accurate, the force said.

A witness living in the area described the incident as a "shocking incident" and said they saw paramedics attending to a "clotheless man on the ground" following the stabbing.

A resident, who asked not to be named, told the PA news agency: "It's terrifying. I walk past there all the time - it makes you feel really uneasy.

"You just don't expect something like this to happen on a normal weekday."

Labour MP Neil Coyle, who represents Bermondsey and Old Southwark, has described the stabbings as "truly awful," branding the attack "a targeted, isolated incident."

Councillor Natasha Ennin, Southwark Council's cabinet member for community safety, said: "I’m horrified and deeply saddened by the deaths of two men in our borough today. My heartfelt condolences go to their families and friends."

Anyone with information has been asked to call 101 or report it online.

