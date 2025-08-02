Late Queen's Range Rover set for auction with bespoke royal features set to fetch up to £70,000

2 August 2025, 19:56 | Updated: 2 August 2025, 19:58

A luxurious Range Rover which once belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II is set to go up for auction - offered with bespoke security features.
A luxurious Range Rover which once belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II is set to go up for auction - offered with bespoke security features. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

A luxurious Range Rover which once belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II is set to go up for auction - offered with bespoke security features and set to fetch up to £70,000.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 2006 L322 model was used by Her Majesty between 2006 and 2008 and comes with a powerful 4.2-litre Supercharged V8 engine.

The late Queen drove the powerful vehicle to events such as the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2007 the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Read More: Man who tried to kidnap Princess Royal in 1974 claims innocence after release

Read More: Oscar Piastri edges out Lando Norris in final practice in Hungary

The unique vehicle was prepared for its regal duties with a series of features - including internal wiring for security and communications, side steps, mud flaps, and a made-to-measure dog guard for the Queen's beloved Corgis.

The Queen at Royal Windsor Horse Show on 12th May 2007 Photo by The Henshaw Archive
The late Queen drove the powerful vehicle to events such as the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2007 the grounds of Windsor Castle. Picture: Alamy
Queen Elizabeth II Royal Windsor Horse Show Day Two
The 4x4 also featured rear grab handles while in use by the Queen, but were since removed with traces still visible. . Picture: Getty

The 4x4 also featured rear grab handles while in use by the Queen, but were since removed with traces still visible.

The royal Range Rover has 120,000 miles on its clock and will go under the hammer at the Silverstone Festival on August 23.

The car comes with a charming silver labrador mascot - an emblem reserved for the late sovereign's personal fleet of vehicles.

Rob Hubbard, Managing Director and Principal Auctioneer of Iconic Auctioneers, told: “Vehicles with such distinguished provenance rarely enter the market, making this an exceptional opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts alike.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's personal Range Rover combines automotive excellence with an unmatched historical significance.

“We anticipate considerable interest in this vehicle as has been the case with other Royal vehicles we have offered.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sandsend, Yorkshire, UK, England - a coastline where four bodies have been discovered in three days

Fourth body found on beach at UK beauty spot in three days - as police probe death

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari is seen after winning the pole position during the qualifying session of the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit in Mogyorod near Budapest on August 2nd, 2025.

Charles Leclerc edges out McLarens to claim pole position in Hungary

Police officers arrest anti-fascist protesters gathering in support of refugees outside the Thistle Hotel near Barbican. Both pro- and anti-migrant protesters staged demonstrations outside the hotel where migrants are housed,

Nine arrested as anti-asylum protesters and counter groups face-off outside London migrant hotel
Maro Itoje of the British & Irish Lions holds the trophy after his team won the series 2-1 following the third and final rugby union test between the Lions and the Wallabies in Sydney

Lions claim 2-1 series win despite losing final Test against Australia in Sydney

Oscar Piastri of Australia and McLaren and Lando Norris of Great Britain

Oscar Piastri edges out Lando Norris in final practice in Hungary

Protesters with Stand Up To Racism gather outside the Thistle City Barbican Hotel in central London,

‘Increased police presence’ at asylum hotel protest

World News

See more World News

Hamas release video of emaciated Israeli hostage Evyatar David held in tunnels beneath Gaza

Hamas release video of emaciated Israeli hostage Evyatar David held in tunnels beneath Gaza

2 hours ago

Hamas has said it will not disarm until an independent Palestinian state is established with Jerusalem as its capital after a US envoy reportedly claimed they were willing to give up their weapons.

Hamas 'will not disarm until an independent Palestine is recognised', group says following US envoy's Gaza visit

2 hours ago

Former Colombian president Álvaro Uribe has been sentenced to twelve years of house arrest.

Former Columbian president Álvaro Uribe sentenced to 12 years of house arrest

7 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News