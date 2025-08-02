Late Queen's Range Rover set for auction with bespoke royal features set to fetch up to £70,000

A luxurious Range Rover which once belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II is set to go up for auction - offered with bespoke security features. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

A luxurious Range Rover which once belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II is set to go up for auction - offered with bespoke security features and set to fetch up to £70,000.

Loading audio...

The 2006 L322 model was used by Her Majesty between 2006 and 2008 and comes with a powerful 4.2-litre Supercharged V8 engine.

The late Queen drove the powerful vehicle to events such as the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2007 the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The unique vehicle was prepared for its regal duties with a series of features - including internal wiring for security and communications, side steps, mud flaps, and a made-to-measure dog guard for the Queen's beloved Corgis.

The 4x4 also featured rear grab handles while in use by the Queen, but were since removed with traces still visible. . Picture: Getty

The 4x4 also featured rear grab handles while in use by the Queen, but were since removed with traces still visible.

The royal Range Rover has 120,000 miles on its clock and will go under the hammer at the Silverstone Festival on August 23.

The car comes with a charming silver labrador mascot - an emblem reserved for the late sovereign's personal fleet of vehicles.

Rob Hubbard, Managing Director and Principal Auctioneer of Iconic Auctioneers, told: “Vehicles with such distinguished provenance rarely enter the market, making this an exceptional opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts alike.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's personal Range Rover combines automotive excellence with an unmatched historical significance.

“We anticipate considerable interest in this vehicle as has been the case with other Royal vehicles we have offered.”