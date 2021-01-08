R number in UK rises to as high as 1.4

8 January 2021, 15:38

The R number in the UK has risen slightly
The R number in the UK has risen slightly. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The coronavirus R number in the UK could now be as high as 1.4, according to the Government’s scientific advisers.

R, which represents the average number of people each person with Covid-19 goes on to infect, has risen to between 1 and 1.4, the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) said.

When last updated on December 23, 2020, it was between 1.1 and 1.3.

READ MORE: London Mayor Sadiq Khan declares major incident over Covid-19 spread

READ MORE: Moderna vaccine becomes third Covid-19 jab approved for use in the UK

When R is above 1, an outbreak can grow exponentially.

An R number between 1 and 1.4 means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 10 and 14 other people.

Sage has said the estimates published on Friday represent the transmission of Covid-19 over the past few weeks rather than the present situation.

This is due to the time delay between someone being infected, having symptoms, and needing healthcare.

It comes as new analysis shows more than half of all major hospital trusts in England currently have more Covid-19 patients than at the peak of the first wave of the virus.

Meanwhile, London mayor Sadiq Khan has declared a "major incident", saying the spread of coronavirus threatens to overwhelm the capital's hospitals.

In two regions - eastern England and south-east England - more than three-quarters of trusts are above their first-wave peak.

Other trusts have seen their numbers rise so rapidly that they could pass their first-wave peak within days.

On Thursday, a further 1,162 people in the UK were confirmed to have died from Covid-19 in the highest daily death count since April.

Figures from the Department of Health showed 52,618 more people have tested positive, bringing the total number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to over 2.84 million.

The total number of deaths, according to government figures, is now more than 77,000.

UK News

See more UK News

The death toll from Covid-19 has continues to rise

UK records 1,325 Covid deaths in highest-ever daily figure

39 mins ago

Sadiq

London's NHS Nightingale to be opened in 'days', Sadiq Khan tells LBC

2 hours ago

A major incident has been declared in London over the rising numbers of Covid cases

London Mayor Sadiq Khan declares 'major incident' due to Covid spread

3 hours ago

World News

See more World News

President Donald Trump walks out of the Oval Office (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Donald Trump confirms he will not attend inauguration of Joe Biden

27 mins ago

A view of the large sinkhole that opened overnight in the car park of Ospedale del Mare hospital in Naples, Italy (Alessandro Pone/AP)

Sinkhole swallows cars at Italian hospital treating coronavirus patients

58 mins ago

Syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a tray in a vaccination room at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, California (Jae C. Hong/AP)

US daily coronavirus death toll passes 4,000 for the first time

1 hour ago

The News Explained

Oxford coronavirus vaccine: The latest results and trial updates revealed

Oxford Covid vaccine information: From how many doses you need to live vaccine facts

1 day ago

LBC Presenter Dean Dunham explains the rules of the new Covid lockdown

Dean Dunham's guide to England's Covid lockdown number 3

3 days ago

Boris Johnson will hold a coronavirus press briefing later today

Coronavirus UK: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today?

3 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London