Grandmother who died of rabies from puppy scratch on holiday had 'horrendous' death, says daughter

28 July 2025, 11:03

Yvonne Ford
Yvonne Ford died after being scratched by a stray puppy on holiday. Picture: gofundme

By Ella Bennett

The daughter of a woman who died from rabies after being scratched by a puppy while on holiday has spoken out about her mother's "horrendous" death.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Yvonne Ford, 59, from Barnsley, was scratched on the leg by a small stray puppy lying under her sunbed while in Morocco with her husband in February.

Ms Ford didn't think anything of the scratch at the time as it was a mild scratch that didn't bleed or become infected.

Her daughter Robyn Thomson, 32, said: "Mum came home and everything was normal. We went to Florida as a family and she went fishing with my dad.

"But in June she came down with this horrendous headache. She was in a lot of pain so went to hospital."

Read more: Pictured: Brit grandmother who died from rabies after being scratched by puppy as family issues stark warning

Read more: Brit dies from rabies after contact with stray dog while on holiday in Morocco

Yvonne Ford, 59, from Barnsley.
Yvonne Ford, 59, from Barnsley. Picture: Facebook

She was admitted to Barnsley Hospital, and within days she was unable to walk, talk, sleep or even swallow.

The grandmother-of-four was transferred to Royal Hallamshire Hospital in Sheffield where she was diagnosed with rabies, and after being put in an induced coma, she died on June 11.

Robyn said her mother was a "huge animal lover", so the fact she died of rabies is "particularly horrendous".

She added: "[Mum] was the most loving person imaginable. She had the biggest heart.

"She was my best friend and the most fantastic grandparent to mine and my brother's children."

Robyn is now raising funds in her mother's name to volunteer with Mission Rabies in Cambodia, which is a charity that leads mass dog vaccination campaigns, rabies surveillance, and vital community education across Asia and Africa.

Their goal is to vaccinate at least 70% of the dog population to achieve herd immunity and stop rabies at its source, while also educating children on how to recognise rabid animals and stay safe.

Robyn's statement on the fundraising page added: "This is something I need to do - if I can save even one life through this work, or spare one family from going through what we’ve experienced, then it will be turning a terrible negative into something positive.

"I’m determined to transform my grief into action - helping vaccinate dogs, support surveillance efforts, and deliver life-saving lessons in schools."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jonathan Baker, the Bishop of Fulham, told the choir to get out of his house

Bizarre moment bishop tells choir to stop its 'terrible racket' and 'get out of my house' as church concert cut short
Team England feiert unmittelbar nach der Entscheidung im Elfmeterschiessen mit Anna Moorhouse (England, #13) und Chloe Kelly (England, #18) und ihren Mitspielerinnen.

Will we get a day off after Lionesses won Euro 2025?

Arsenal's Alessia Russo (right) with the trophy during the UEFA Women's Champions League Winners parade in London. Arsenal Women won the UEFA Women's Champions League against Barcelona on Saturday. Picture date: Monday May 26, 2025.

All Women's Super League fixtures 2025/26

Homes have been evacuated nearby after firefighters tackled a huge blaze involving 20 tonnes of tyres on Monday

Homes evacuated as firefighters tackle huge blaze after 20 tonnes of tyres go up in flames

Close up detail of the Pornhub website homepage asking UK users to Please verify your age

More than 50 porn websites found with no age verification despite new online child protection law coming into effect
Imported dogs risk bringing diseases into Britain, the RSPCA has warned

Imported dogs a 'ticking time bomb' as charity warns canines could bring diseases into the UK

World News

See more World News

Several people were killed at Or Tor Kor market in Thailand.

At least six killed after gunman opens fire at popular food market in Thailand

54 mins ago

A teen is in critical condition after an incident at Rafael Puig Lluvina, Tenerife.

Teen fighting for his life after being pulled from Tenerife hotel swimming pool

2 hours ago

Helen Strudwick, curator of Made in Ancient Egypt, views a 4,000-year-old ancient Egyptian handprint discovered on a 'soul house'

‘Rare and exciting’: 4,000-year-old handprint found on Egyptian clay model

6 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News