Grandmother who died of rabies from puppy scratch on holiday had 'horrendous' death, says daughter

Yvonne Ford died after being scratched by a stray puppy on holiday. Picture: gofundme

By Ella Bennett

The daughter of a woman who died from rabies after being scratched by a puppy while on holiday has spoken out about her mother's "horrendous" death.

Yvonne Ford, 59, from Barnsley, was scratched on the leg by a small stray puppy lying under her sunbed while in Morocco with her husband in February.

Ms Ford didn't think anything of the scratch at the time as it was a mild scratch that didn't bleed or become infected.

Her daughter Robyn Thomson, 32, said: "Mum came home and everything was normal. We went to Florida as a family and she went fishing with my dad.

"But in June she came down with this horrendous headache. She was in a lot of pain so went to hospital."

Yvonne Ford, 59, from Barnsley. Picture: Facebook

She was admitted to Barnsley Hospital, and within days she was unable to walk, talk, sleep or even swallow.

The grandmother-of-four was transferred to Royal Hallamshire Hospital in Sheffield where she was diagnosed with rabies, and after being put in an induced coma, she died on June 11.

Robyn said her mother was a "huge animal lover", so the fact she died of rabies is "particularly horrendous".

She added: "[Mum] was the most loving person imaginable. She had the biggest heart.

"She was my best friend and the most fantastic grandparent to mine and my brother's children."

Robyn is now raising funds in her mother's name to volunteer with Mission Rabies in Cambodia, which is a charity that leads mass dog vaccination campaigns, rabies surveillance, and vital community education across Asia and Africa.

Their goal is to vaccinate at least 70% of the dog population to achieve herd immunity and stop rabies at its source, while also educating children on how to recognise rabid animals and stay safe.

Robyn's statement on the fundraising page added: "This is something I need to do - if I can save even one life through this work, or spare one family from going through what we’ve experienced, then it will be turning a terrible negative into something positive.

"I’m determined to transform my grief into action - helping vaccinate dogs, support surveillance efforts, and deliver life-saving lessons in schools."