Race Across the World contestant Sam Gardiner, 24, dies in car crash as family pay tribute to his 'joy and energy'

Sam was driving on the A34 near Manchester on Monday when his car suddenly left the road. Picture: Family handout/BBC

By Alice Brooker

A former Race Across the World contestant has died in a car accident aged 24.

Former Race Across the World competitor Sam Gardiner has died in a car crash at the age of 24.

Sam was a star of the show's second series in 2020, competing alongside his mum Jo in South America.

The reality TV contestant had reportedly been driving on the A34 near Manchester on Monday when his car suddenly left the road, rolling before it eventually landed on its side, according to Greater Manchester Police.

Sam was the only person in the vehicle.

The mother-and-son duo took part in Race Across the World in 2019, with the series released in 2020. Picture: BBC

His parents paid tribute to Sam with a written statement, saying: "We are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Sam in a terrible accident.

"Sam left us far too soon, and whilst words will never fully capture the light, joy and energy he brought into our lives, we hold on to the memories that made him so special.

"Sam was adored by his family. As a son, brother and nephew, he was loyal, funny and fiercely protective.

"He did Race Across the World in 2019, which opened his eyes to the wonder of adventure and travel.

"He was willing to go wherever the trail might lead and he touched everyone he met on the road. He found great happiness working as a landscape gardener on the west coast of Scotland.

"Sam brought warmth, laughter and a smattering of chaos wherever he went. He leaves behind a huge hole in our hearts. 'We will miss him endlessly, but we'll also remember him with smiles, tall tales, and a depth of love that will never fade."

The accident took place on the A34 dual carriageway. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for the makers of Race Across The World said: "We are all deeply saddened to hear the tragic news about Sam.'Everyone who worked with him and indeed everyone who watched Sam could see just how precious and transformative the trip was for both him and his mum, Jo.

"Sam embraced the seven-week trip with an energy, love and a determination that saw the pair enjoy adventures across Mexico to Argentina making audiences fall in love with them and their special bond as a result.

"Since filming, both Sam and Jo have been an integral part of the Race Across The World cast family, and on behalf of us all from the BBC, production and the rest of the cast, we would like to extend our deepest condolences to his parents, Andrew and Jo; his brothers, William and Charlie; his step mum Justine; his family and friends."

Sam and his mum Jo won fans over with their "special" bond. Picture: BBC

During their time on Race Across The World, Sam and Jo failed to complete the challenge as they ran out of money, but he described it as a "life-changing" experience.

During filming, Sam said: "Mum and I are very close - we often think or say the same things.

"She has travelled a lot in her life, so I think it would be fun to do it with her."