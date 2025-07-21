Search for missing mother-of-three Rachel Booth enters its third day

Rachel Booth. Picture: Police

By Ella Bennett

The search for missing mother-of-three Rachel Booth, who was last seen buying wine and milk at a petrol station over the weekend, has entered its third day.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Rachel Booth, 38, was reported missing on Saturday July 19 after last being seen by her family in the village of Barnton in Cheshire.

CCTV shows her at Sandiway Garage in the Northwich area of Cheshire at 3.50am on July 19.

Issac Carolan, 19, who works at the garage, told The Sun: "I spoke to my colleague who had served her on Saturday morning. She bought milk and wine and jogged from 45 minutes away."

He added: "But it didn't seem weird, she didn't seem disturbed or flustered."

Chesire Police believe she may have travelled to the Oakmere area of Delamere, where officers, assisted by the Underwater Search Team, are currently following all possible lines of enquiry.

Superintendent Paul Hughes said the force was "becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare".

Rachel is described as 5 ft 9 in tall, of slim build, with blonde hair. She is believed to be wearing black leggings and a black top.

Read more: At least 34 dead and scores missing after Vietnam tourist boat capsizes

Read more: Missing Brit, 33, who vanished while hiking in Italian Alps found dead near the spot where he sent his final text

Rachel Booth is described as 5ft 9ins, of a slim build, with blonde hair . Picture: Chesire Police

Superintendent Paul Hughes said: “We are currently following a number of enquiries to trace Rachel and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

“As part of our investigation, our officers and partner agencies, including the Underwater Search Team and Cheshire Search and Rescue, are conducting enquiries in the Oakmere and surrounding areas where it is believed Rachel travelled to, and we would like to thank local businesses for their patience and understanding while these are currently ongoing.

“Investigators are following all lines of enquiry and anyone who has seen Rachel since she was reported missing is asked to contact us. The same goes for anyone who has any information on her whereabouts.

“We would also like to appeal directly to Rachel to get in touch to let us know you are OK."

Wild Shore Delamere, which offers outdoor activities at its lake nearby, said it had closed "to help as much as possible".

In a post on social media, it said: "We are really sorry but there has been an incident in the area and the police have requested that we close the site to aid their investigation.

"The incident is unrelated to Wild Shore - however we wish to help as much as possible - so we will be closing the site until further notice.

"If your session is affected in any way by this closure, please contact our customer services team and we will refund your booking or move this to a later date.

"Once again, please accept our sincere apologies for any disruption caused."