Moment flustered Rachel Reeves struggles to answer questions on freebies during grilling on LBC

Rachel Reeves struggled to answer questions on getting free concert tickets. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

This is the moment Chancellor Rachel Reeves was left flustered after being grilled by Nick Ferrari over free concert tickets.

Loading audio...

Ms Reeves has faced criticism in recent days over her decision to take free tickets to a Sabrina Carpenter concert at the O2 arena.

She previously cited security as her reason for accepting the hospitality, for herself and a family member, and said she would declare their value to parliamentary authorities.

Challenged by LBC's Nick Ferrari on the decision to accept the freebie, Ms Reeves said: "It won’t come as a surprise to you, but I’m not a huge fan of her. I went with a member of my family.

"A lot has changed since the election, it’s the privilege of my life to do this job but I now have security that I can’t just sit with normal tickets at a pop concert."

She was then quizzed on whether she would take free tickets again later in the year for Billie Eilish's tour or pay for them herself.

"I will obviously think again about taking those tickets," Ms Reeves said. "But I was in a position where I was advised that I should be in a box and the owners said that there were tickets that were not available for sale but used for these sorts of purposes."

She went on to say: "I've declared the value of those tickets. I understand how this seems to people, my circumstances are a bit different, but obviously I will think carefully about any hospitality I take and whether there is a conflict of interest.

"I do understand public perceptions, I want to be a good mum and a good politician and I try to get the balance right, Nick."

It comes after Housing Minister Matthew Pennycook hit out at Ms Reeves, saying he did not feel it was appropriate to accept free tickets.

"I don't personally think it's appropriate - if I want to go to a concert at the O2, I'll pay for it," he said.

"But individual MPs and individual ministers make their own decisions.

"I think the important thing is that everything is declared and above board.

"Individual people can make their choices as to whether they think it's appropriate to take tickets on occasions.

"I personally haven't done, as I said, at the O2 and wouldn't do."

Keir Starmer has defended Ms Reeves' decision to accept the tickets, with a No10 spokesperson saying he "supports all of his ministers making their own judgments" in relation to accepting hospitality within ministerial rules.

Ms Reeves has also gained support from deputy PM Angela Rayner, who told LBC's Tom Swarbrick that MPs from all political parties have been given similar opportunities for decades.

"What was brought in was a system of declaration," said Ms Rayner. "So it's completely transparent, so people can see that.

"I think it's totally okay for Rachel to make that decision. She said why she did that. She said it was around security as well.

"I completely understand her position on that and she's declared it in the proper and right way."