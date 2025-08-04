Radio legend James Whale dies aged 74 after battle with cancer as tributes pour in

4 August 2025, 15:12 | Updated: 4 August 2025, 15:22

James Whale after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire last year
James Whale after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire last year. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Radio legend James Whale has died at the age of 74 following a long battle with cancer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Friends and colleagues have paid tribute to the presenter who enjoyed a hugely successful career spanning six decades.

He rose to fame in the Eighties with his frank style, dry wit and no-nonsense approach which earned him legions of fans.

James was a powerhouse presenter who had been a staple of the airwaves and was honoured last year for his outstanding contribution to broadcasting when he was awarded an MBE in the King’s New Year Honours list.

Announcing his passing, his wife Nadine told the Express: "James slipped away very gently this morning. It was a beautiful passing and he left with a smile on his face."

In 2006, James publicly shared his kidney cancer diagnosis, before going on to found Kidney Cancer UK and raising hundreds of thousands of pounds.

He underwent successful treatment but it returned in 2020.

The presenter, who appeared on LBC from 2008 to 2013, hosting the drive-time show, is survived by his wife Nadine two sons James and Peter.

James received an MBE for services to broadcasting and charity back in April 2024.

He began his career with Metro Radio in 1974 where he pioneered the late-night radio phone-in. He then spent over a decade at TalkSport - before moving to host the drive time show at LBC and the breakfast show on BBC Essex. His autobiography Almost A Celebrity: A Lifetime Of Night-Time was published in 2008.

James’s cancer returned two years after losing his first wife Melinda to lung cancer.

She was diagnosed in February 2018, with James sharing: “Melinda has stage four lung cancer, it is terminal. She is not expected to live very long, it may be weeks or months. She is having treatment, and I cannot give up that last glimmer of hope.

“But the doctors say I have to face facts. She is dying. The thought of losing her is so painful, it is difficult to even contemplate.”

In 2021, James remarried - tying the knot with tax advisor Nadine Lamont Brown in a romantic ceremony at Tenterden Town Hall in Kent.

He posted a link to his final podcast just days ago titled: Tales of the Whales.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nurse Found Guilty Of Murdering Seven Babies At Countess Of Chester Hospital

What did the ITV Lucy Letby documentary reveal?

England's Chris Woakes, with his arm in a sling, as India celebrate after taking the wicket of England's Gus Atkinson to end the match on day five of the Fifth Rothesay Men's Test at the Kia Oval, London

England fall six runs short against India despite Chris Woakes one-handed heroics

Cameron Young of the United States poses with the Wyndham Championship trophy

Cameron Young eases to his maiden PGA Tour title in North Carolina

England's Harry Brook reacts after getting out on day four of the Fifth Rothesay Men's Test at the Kia Oval, London. Picture date: Sunday August 3, 2025.

What England need to do to beat India on final day

A woman with blonde hair.

Actress Loni Anderson dies just days before her 80th birthday

Demonstration on the eve of parliament voting to proscribe Palestine Action.

Palestine Action supporters 'plan to overwhelm the police' with upcoming demonstration

World News

See more World News

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin 'ready to meet Zelenskyy' as Russia faces growing pressure to agree Ukraine ceasefire

3 hours ago

A photo of luggage on a pavement waiting to be loaded into a tour bus.

Woman charged with neglect after 2-year-old found alive in a suitcase on a bus

4 hours ago

The Port of Hersonissos in Crete

Three arrested after Brit, 78, found dead by hotel pool in Crete

6 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News