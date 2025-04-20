RAF fighter jets scrambled to intercept Russian aircraft flying near NATO airspace

An RAF Typhoon FGR4 takes off at RAF Coningsby, Coningsby, United Kingdom. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

RAF fighter jets have been scrambled to intercept two Russian aircraft flying close to NATO airspace over the Baltic Sea.

Two RAF Typhoons were scrambled from Malbork Air Base in Poland on Tuesday in a bid to intercept the Russian Ilyushin Il-20M “Coot-A” intelligence aircraft, the Ministry of Defence revealed on Sunday.

This marks the first scramble as part of Operation Chessman and comes just weeks after the two British aircraft arrived in Poland amid rising tensions between NATO and Russia.

Minister for the Armed Forces Luke Pollard said this reflects the UK’s “unshakeable” commitment to the military alliance.

French soldiers return home after serving in Poland, Malbork. Picture: Getty

Mr Pollard added: “With Russian aggression growing and security threats on the rise, we are stepping up to reassure our Allies, deter adversaries and protect our national security through our plan for change.

“This mission shows our ability to operate side by side with NATO’S newest member Sweden and to defend the Alliance’s airspace wherever and whenever needed, keeping us safe at home and strong abroad.”

The UK’s deployment of six Typhoon jets and nearly 200 personnel from 140 Expeditionary Air Wing is the UK’s latest contribution to NATO’S air policing efforts, following operations in Romania and Iceland last year.

The MoD said it represents a “landmark in Nato integration” with jets from RAF Lossiemouth operating alongside Swedish Gripens, the first time Sweden has contributed fighter aircraft to another ally’s air policing since joining NATO in 2024.

Earlier this year, NATO was forced to scramble jets in Poland following a Russian assault on Ukraine.

The Polish and allied aircraft were activated in February to ensure the safety of Polish airspace after Russia launched air strikes targeting western Ukraine, the Operational Command of the Polish armed forces said.

"The steps taken are aimed at ensuring security in the regions bordering the areas at risk," the Command said on X.