RAF hits back over claims Red Arrows 'in crisis' after legendary display team forced to plunder old planes for parts

11 June 2025, 09:07 | Updated: 11 June 2025, 09:55

One of the Red Arrows Hawk T1 jets comes in to land at Liverpool John Lennon Airport. The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team are staying overnight in Liverpool before continuing their their journey from RAF Lossiemouth.
One of the Red Arrows Hawk T1 jets comes in to land at Liverpool John Lennon Airport. The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team are staying overnight in Liverpool before continuing their their journey from RAF Lossiemouth. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The RAF has hit back over claims the Red Arrows, is in crisis and being forced to plunder old planes for spare parts.

It follows suggestions that the iconic British display team is rapidly running out of usable parts to repair its ageing stock of aircraft.

Claims emerged earlier this week linked to a lack of operational aircraft, with a source indicating that the number of planes in the fleet has dropped from 26 in January to just 17 today.

That number was reportedly projected to drop as low as six by 2028, which would mark an end the iconic “diamond nine” formation seen at displays.

In a statement issued to LBC on Wednesday, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) insisted, “This is false".

LBC understands the RAF is now said to be working with industry to ensure that Hawk T1 aircraft will continue to be available.

Cosford, UK. 8 June 2025. The Royal Air Force Red Arrows perform at RAF Cosford Airshow 2025. Credit: Benjamin Wareing/Alamy Live News
Cosford, UK. 8 June 2025. The Royal Air Force Red Arrows perform at RAF Cosford Airshow 2025. Credit: Benjamin Wareing/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

"The Red Arrows will continue to use the Hawk to perform displays and flypasts until their out of service date and have sufficient aircraft in the fleet to do so," an RAF spokesperson said.

“We continue to work closely with industry partners to ensure an appropriate number of aircraft will be available."

Speaking earlier this week, a source told The Sun: “Planes can only fly so many shows before they need new parts."

Adding: "So either they get new planes or they have to cancel shows.”

It follows suggestions that Russian jets were being considered as replacements for the current Red Arrows fleet.

The Red Arrows, widely considered the nation's most elite flying squad, has only ever flown British planes since they were formed 61 years ago.

The Red Arrows display team.
The Red Arrows display team. Picture: Alamy

The RAF, however, insists it will continue to appear at high profile events both within the UK and abroad.

However, for now, a replacement jet for the Hawk T1 is yet been announced.

It comes as the red arrows were spotted over the skies of Norwich earlier this week, with residents spotting the world famous planes in formation overhead.

