Two e-scooter riding pro-Palestine activists breach RAF Brize Norton and sabotage two military jets

Pro-Palestine protesters ‘damage RAF planes at Brize Norton’

By EJ Ward

Two Pro-Palestine activists have broken into RAF Brize Norton and damaged military aircraft in a high-profile security breach at the UK’s largest airbase.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Video footage posted online shows the pair riding electric scooters across the runway before targeting two Airbus Voyager aircraft – spraying red paint into their engines using repurposed fire extinguishers. Crowbars were also used to cause further damage to the planes.

The aircraft, used for air-to-air refuelling and military transport, are capable of carrying over 100 tonnes of fuel.

One of the Voyagers involved is believed to be the UK’s VIP jet, often used to fly prime ministers and Royal Family members on official visits.

The aircraft, used for air-to-air refuelling and military transport, are capable of carrying over 100 tonnes of fuel. Picture: Shutterstock

'Shocking indictment'

A senior military source told LBC: “This represents a shocking indictment of our armed forces’ current state and manpower capabilities.

"The situation could have escalated far beyond mere vandalism. Serious questions must be raised about the effectiveness of both the MPGS and RAF Police.

"At a time when the country should be operating on a war footing, the security arrangements at one of our most high-profile airbases appear to be virtually non-existent.”

Activists also sprayed paint across the runway and left a Palestinian flag behind before leaving the base undetected.

Palestine Action, the group behind the attack, says it was a direct intervention to halt British support for Israel, claiming the UK is “an active participant” in what it calls “genocide” in Gaza.

The group said: “Despite publicly condemning the Israeli government, Britain continues to send military cargo, fly spy planes over Gaza and refuel US/Israeli jets. By decommissioning two military planes, we’ve broken the chains of oppression.”

The RAF is reportedly preparing to send Voyager aircraft to the Middle East amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran. The breach raises serious questions about the security of British military infrastructure at a time of increased threat from state actors such as Russia and Iran.

LBC has contacted the Ministry of Defence and Thames Valley Police for comment.