Two e-scooter riding pro-Palestine activists breach RAF Brize Norton and sabotage two military jets

20 June 2025, 08:51 | Updated: 20 June 2025, 10:15

Pro-Palestine protesters ‘damage RAF planes at Brize Norton’

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Two Pro-Palestine activists have broken into RAF Brize Norton and damaged military aircraft in a high-profile security breach at the UK’s largest airbase.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Video footage posted online shows the pair riding electric scooters across the runway before targeting two Airbus Voyager aircraft – spraying red paint into their engines using repurposed fire extinguishers. Crowbars were also used to cause further damage to the planes.

The aircraft, used for air-to-air refuelling and military transport, are capable of carrying over 100 tonnes of fuel.

One of the Voyagers involved is believed to be the UK’s VIP jet, often used to fly prime ministers and Royal Family members on official visits.

r
The aircraft, used for air-to-air refuelling and military transport, are capable of carrying over 100 tonnes of fuel. Picture: Shutterstock

'Shocking indictment'

A senior military source told LBC: “This represents a shocking indictment of our armed forces’ current state and manpower capabilities.

"The situation could have escalated far beyond mere vandalism. Serious questions must be raised about the effectiveness of both the MPGS and RAF Police.

"At a time when the country should be operating on a war footing, the security arrangements at one of our most high-profile airbases appear to be virtually non-existent.”

Activists also sprayed paint across the runway and left a Palestinian flag behind before leaving the base undetected.

Palestine Action, the group behind the attack, says it was a direct intervention to halt British support for Israel, claiming the UK is “an active participant” in what it calls “genocide” in Gaza.

The group said: “Despite publicly condemning the Israeli government, Britain continues to send military cargo, fly spy planes over Gaza and refuel US/Israeli jets. By decommissioning two military planes, we’ve broken the chains of oppression.”

The RAF is reportedly preparing to send Voyager aircraft to the Middle East amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran. The breach raises serious questions about the security of British military infrastructure at a time of increased threat from state actors such as Russia and Iran.

LBC has contacted the Ministry of Defence and Thames Valley Police for comment.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fergus Ewing will run against his former party in next year's Holyrood elections.

Veteran SNP MSP to stand against party at Holyrood elections

LBC has gone swimming with sharks to celebrate the anniversary of Jaws.

'We're going to need a bigger...shark': LBC meets Jaws 50 years after the film that 'changed movies forever'
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has revealed he has not yet spoken to winger Mykhailo Mudryk since the Ukrainian was charged with violating anti-doping rules

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca yet to speak to Mykhailo Mudryk after doping charges

Sophie Blake

Mum with incurable stage-four cancer urges government to pass Assisted Dying Bill

A woman shopping in a supermarket

UK retail sales slump in May after ‘dismal’ month for supermarkets

Coldplay are to reissue nine of their previous albums on clear records made from recycled plastic bottles.

'Fix You - and the planet': Coldplay to reissue nine albums on clear records made from recycled plastic bottles

World News

See more World News

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Regime change in Iran is 'unacceptable', Kremlin warns, as Israel says Ayatollah Ali Khamenei 'cannot continue to exist'

1 hour ago

A Ryanair passenger plane taxis on the runway at Luton airport.

Ryanair plane from UK crashes into barrier on landing after ‘severe turbulence’ leaving passengers scared

14 hours ago

Trump to decide on US involvement in Iran 'in the next two weeks' as White House reveals attack timeline

Trump gives two-week window for peace talks as Iran and Israel launch further strikes

15 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

10 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News