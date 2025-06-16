RAF fighter jets scrambled six days in a row as fifteen Russian military aircraft intercepted

NATO Scramble RAF Typhoons Four Times In Seven Days To Intercept Russian Aircraft. Picture: RAF

By EJ Ward

British fighter pilots deployed to Poland have faced their busiest operational week of 2025 amid rising Russian aerial activity over the Baltic region

Royal Air Force Typhoon jets based in Poland have been scrambled six times in as many days in response to a sharp uptick in Russian military flights operating close to NATO airspace.

The latest flurry of interceptions began last Saturday, when Typhoons were dispatched to investigate an aircraft departing the Kaliningrad Flight Information Region (FIR).

It was identified as an Antonov An-30 — a Cold War-era reconnaissance platform known by NATO as ‘CLANK’. The aircraft was shadowed at a safe distance, a routine measure designed to uphold the integrity of NATO-monitored airspace.

During the same sortie, RAF crews were re-tasked to intercept an Ilyushin Il-20M ‘COOT A’, a Soviet-designed electronic intelligence-gathering aircraft, also operating near NATO borders. Both aircraft were monitored until they were deemed no longer a threat.

“Today marked my first operational scramble,” one of the RAF pilots said. “Intercepting two aircraft in a single mission was a real test — but the training kicked in immediately.”

On Sunday, Typhoons were again launched to intercept two armed Sukhoi Su-24M ‘FENCER D’ tactical bombers. The aircraft had departed the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad and flew in proximity to allied vessels.

One of the Su-24s performed low passes over the USNS William McLean, a U.S. Navy logistics ship operating in the region — an act likely intended as a show of strength.

A Russian Su-24s preforms a low pass over the USNS William McLean. Picture: RAF/NATO

Monday brought further activity, with RAF fighters intercepting another An-30 and Il-20M. But it was Tuesday’s sortie that proved most complex.

After intercepting a COOT A, the Typhoons conducted in-flight refuelling from a Luftwaffe A400M Atlas tanker — a critical enabler that allowed them to remain on task for further interceptions.

Post-refuelling, the Typhoons were vectored towards a second An-30, before being re-tasked once more to intercept a Tu-142 ‘BEAR F’ maritime reconnaissance aircraft, escorted by two armed Su-27 ‘FLANKER B’ fighters.

The BEAR F, a long-range platform derived from the Tu-95 strategic bomber, is commonly used by Russia for anti-submarine operations.

“This was an extremely busy sortie,” said a second pilot. “Intercepting three aircraft types in a single mission was a first for me. The support from our German colleagues was instrumental.”

The Officer Commanding No II (AC) Squadron added: “Utilising the refuelling platform of our NATO ally has not only extended the effectiveness of our sortie, but reinforced the trust and integration that defines this alliance.”

Further scrambles followed on Wednesday and Thursday, with Typhoons intercepting additional Russian aircraft — including another pair of Su-24 bombers and a third Il-20 surveillance platform — all operating near NATO airspace.

Operation CHESSMAN sees RAF personnel deployed alongside Swedish forces, reflecting NATO’s recent expansion and deepening defence ties in the Baltic. With tensions remaining high along the alliance’s eastern flank, RAF operations from Malbork are expected to continue at pace.