RAF fighters scrambled as aircraft 'approach UK' day after Russian bombers escorted away

By Asher McShane

The RAF has scrambled Typhoon jets to respond to aircraft "approaching the UK area of interest" for the second day in a row.

The type of aircraft they are responding to has not been confirmed.

It comes after four Russian bombers were "intercepted and escorted" yesterday.

An RAF spokesperson said: "Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon fighters from RAF Lossiemouth, supported by a Voyager Tanker from RAF Brize Norton, have been launched against aircraft approaching the UK area of interest.

"We will not be offering any additional detail on this ongoing operation until complete."

