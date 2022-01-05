'Heart of gold': Family of Ramarni Crosby pay tribute to murdered teen

5 January 2022, 23:50 | Updated: 5 January 2022, 23:52

Ramarni Crosby's family paid a moving tribute to him.
Ramarni Crosby's family paid a moving tribute to him. Picture: Gloucestershire Constabulary

By Emma Soteriou

The family of murdered teenager Ramarni Crosby have paid tribute to the 16-year-old with "a heart of gold".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ramarni - known as Marni - was stabbed to death on the evening of December 15 in Stratton Road, Gloucester. He suffered multiple stab wounds and died at the scene.

In a statement released by police, Ramarni's family spoke of their devastation and the "void" they felt after his death.

"We are unable to find the words to adequately convey the void left in our lives by the death of our beloved Ramarni," they said.

"Ramarni was a happy, cheeky, loving little boy that evolved into a warm and gentle young man, of whom we are immensely proud.

"He was a charming and thoughtful grandson, son, nephew, brother and friend.

"Those who knew Ramarni will know the type of person that he was; he had a heart of gold and was able to brighten your day in an instant."

Read more: Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia after having visa cancelled

Read more: Thousands of Brits face cost of living 'disaster': Labour hammers PM over soaring prices

The family added: "We are absolutely devastated and cannot fathom the cruel and senseless way in which Ramarni's life was taken.

"We have been robbed of his future and our lives will never be the same.

"His loss will be felt every second of every day, with every birthday, anniversary and other occasion becoming a painful reminder of the brilliant young man that we have lost."

It comes after three teen boys - aged 15, 16 and 17 - were jointly charged with Ramarni's murder.

They will appear at Bristol Crown Court later this month.

UK News

See more UK News

Meghan Markle will receive £1 in damages

Meghan Markle to receive £1 in damages over privacy case

1 hour ago

Djokovic was given an exemption to enter Australia for the tennis tournament

Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia after having visa cancelled

4 hours ago

Maxwell was convicted in December

Ghislaine Maxwell lawyers call for retrial after juror says they were sexual abuse victim

6 hours ago

World News

See more World News

Jeffrey Epstein Maxwell Trial

Maxwell to seek new trial after reports of juror’s sex abuse

4 hours ago

Virus Outbreak France

France hits staggering new coronavirus case record

6 hours ago

Firefighters work at the scene of a deadly house fire in the Fairmount neighbourhood of Philadelphia

Philadelphia house fire leaves 13 dead including seven children

6 hours ago

The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate

1 month ago

People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?

1 month ago

Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

1 month ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police