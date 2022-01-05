'Heart of gold': Family of Ramarni Crosby pay tribute to murdered teen

Ramarni Crosby's family paid a moving tribute to him. Picture: Gloucestershire Constabulary

By Emma Soteriou

The family of murdered teenager Ramarni Crosby have paid tribute to the 16-year-old with "a heart of gold".

Ramarni - known as Marni - was stabbed to death on the evening of December 15 in Stratton Road, Gloucester. He suffered multiple stab wounds and died at the scene.

In a statement released by police, Ramarni's family spoke of their devastation and the "void" they felt after his death.

"We are unable to find the words to adequately convey the void left in our lives by the death of our beloved Ramarni," they said.

"Ramarni was a happy, cheeky, loving little boy that evolved into a warm and gentle young man, of whom we are immensely proud.

"He was a charming and thoughtful grandson, son, nephew, brother and friend.

"Those who knew Ramarni will know the type of person that he was; he had a heart of gold and was able to brighten your day in an instant."

The family added: "We are absolutely devastated and cannot fathom the cruel and senseless way in which Ramarni's life was taken.

"We have been robbed of his future and our lives will never be the same.

"His loss will be felt every second of every day, with every birthday, anniversary and other occasion becoming a painful reminder of the brilliant young man that we have lost."

It comes after three teen boys - aged 15, 16 and 17 - were jointly charged with Ramarni's murder.

They will appear at Bristol Crown Court later this month.