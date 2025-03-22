Rape culture found in 1,600 primary schools, report reveals

22 March 2025, 16:29

A report has found rape culture exists in 1,600 primary schools.
A report has found rape culture exists in 1,600 primary schools. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

An investigation revealed 1,664 primary schools, in the UK and Ireland, where pupils have submitted anonymous testimonies alleging rape culture.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Everyone's Invited list, where victims can submit their testimonies, saw reports sexual harassment, inappropriate touching, groping and forced penetration during primary school aged five to 11.

The report by the campaign group claimed that nearly half of schoolchildren under seven are demonstrating misogynistic behaviours.

"Misogynistic rhetoric and harmful gender norms" are ingrained in children as early as nursery, wrote the camping group.

They also revealed that more than 60% of teachers reported children under nine had been exposed to pornography.

This comes as a report by the National Police Chief's Council found that child sexual abuse and exploitation increased by 400% from 2013 to 2024.

Read more: Smoking-style warnings on social media backed by seven out of ten adults, LBC poll finds

Read More: The ultimate guide to keeping your children safe online by LBC's tech guru Will Guyatt

Primary School in Southall, London.
Primary School in Southall, London. Picture: Alamy

One testimony read: "When I was five, another five-year-old boy at primary school started calling me beautiful and sexy (which I didn’t even know what it meant at the time).

"One day, he followed me into the toilets and smashed my head against the sink.

"I told my mum, and the school phoned her to tell her we were ‘just playing’ and said they would keep an eye on him.

"One day, he called me sexy then pushed me into the toilets again and tried to push my head down a toilet while grabbing me.

"I told a teacher after and they put me and the boy in the same room together. A teacher tried to downplay it, and say it wasn’t that bad (basically gaslighting a six-year-old for the sake of keeping their reputation).

"The boy wasn’t expelled. I left school, and learnt that he did it to another girl after I had left.”

Another read: "When I was 10, a boy told me one of the boys was going to lick my vagina. A boy said they would pay another boy £20 to rape me. I didn’t know what rape meant.

"I didn’t tell anyone. One of the boys in my year told their mum, who told mine. I went in for a meeting with the headteacher. She told me, ‘As women, we have to accept what men say to us’."

Primary School in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, England, UK
Primary School in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, England, UK. Picture: Alamy

Primary school teachers often experienced "challenging and uncomfortable situations within the classroom", with 80% of teachers surveyed feeling ill-equipped to address these issues.

“Many are not trained beyond the legal minimum in safeguarding, which leaves them ill-equipped to respond to disclosures of sexual violence," the report found.

Everyone's Invited says it's dedicated to eradicating rape culture and education on relationships and sex should begin in nursery or reception.

It concluded that rape culture was "endemic" in primary schools.

It added that phones give children access "to the most extreme content possible with a click of a finger".

Founded in June 2020 by Soma Sara, a sex abuse survivor who previously exposed sexual abuse in schools and colleges.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Davina McCall.

Davina McCall reveals tumour removal was 'hardest thing she's ever been through'

Jamie Cooper, 33, went on the run after breaking out of a prison van on the M55 motorway.

Prisoner who escaped police van on motorway arrested after four-day manhunt

Heathrow as resumed "full service" but some flights remain cancelled.

Heathrow resumes full service as Ed Miliband demands 'urgent investigation' amid warnings of more delays
Bills are set to rise this April

All household bills set to rise in April and what you need to know to save cash

George Foreman, Donald Trump and Evander Holyfield pose together in 1991

Donald Trump leads tributes to 'exceptional' George Foreman as boxing icon dies aged 76

The Silent Scandal of ‘Debanking’: Why Innocent Britons are paying a high price for inadequate fraud prevention

The Silent Scandal of ‘Debanking’: Why Innocent Britons are paying a high price for inadequate fraud prevention

World News

See more World News

The Pope intends to appear at his hospital window tomorrow in his first public appearance since February.

Pope Francis to make first public appearance tomorrow after battling double pneumonia

6 hours ago

Smoke billows from the site of Israeli artillery shelling that targeted the area of the southern Lebanese village of Yohmor on March 22, 2025.

Two dead and eight injured as Israel launches strikes into Lebanon leaving ceasefire with Hezbollah on knife edge

7 hours ago

Catholic primary school teacher caught moonlighting as OnlyFans model triggers government response

Catholic primary school teacher caught moonlighting as OnlyFans model triggers government response

19 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

7 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News