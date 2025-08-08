Watch: Rare Amur tiger cubs born at UK safari park for first time in nearly 30 years

8 August 2025, 09:33 | Updated: 8 August 2025, 10:35

Footage of two rare tiger cubs with their mother Yuki at Knowsley Safari
Yuki, a five-year-old Amur tiger, gave birth to two cubs at Knowsley Safari on July 29, after arriving at the park in February as part of a global breeding programme. Picture: Knowsley Safari

By Frankie Elliott

A Merseyside safari park has welcomed the arrival of two rare tiger cubs as part of conservation efforts to save the endangered species.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Yuki, a five-year-old Amur tiger, gave birth to two cubs at Knowsley Safari on July 29, after arriving at the park in February as part of a global breeding programme.

They are the first Amur tiger cubs to be born at Knowsley Safari since 1996, and the first to be born in the UK since May 2024, when four female cubs were born at Longleat Safari in Wiltshire to mother Yana and father Red.

Amur tigers, the largest cat species in the world, are classified as endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, with only around 500 remaining in the wild.

The safari park said Yuki was doing well and feeding and bonding with her cubs in their den.

Two rare Amur tiger cubs have been born at Knowsley Safari

The father, seven-year-old Makari, is in the neighbouring paddock.

The cubs' sex is unknown until their eight-week check, and they are expected to venture out in the paddock later this autumn.

Read more: Charity rowing crew mistaken for ‘illegal migrants’ by Rupert Lowe

Read more: Husband of Brit missing in Greece hits out at police as he reveals he was 'laughed at' while begging for help in search

Visitors will be able to watch them on the safari's "cub cam" on the tiger trail at the park.

Native to the far east of Russia, Amur tigers can weigh up to 300kg and face threats to their survival in the wild from poaching and loss of habitat due to logging and deforestation.

The species was on the brink of extinction in the 1940s, due to hunting and logging, with their population believed to have fallen as low as just 20 to 30 animals at one stage.

Yuki arrived at the park in February as part of a global breeding programme
Yuki arrived at the park in February as part of a global breeding programme. Picture: Knowsley Safari/PA

Pete Johnson, the animal team manager for carnivores at Knowsley Safari, said: "We're over the moon to welcome the new Amur tiger cubs and to see Yuki bonding with them so well.

"We're monitoring remotely and it's lovely to see the cubs finding their feet and getting noticeably bigger each day.

"Importantly, the cubs' arrival also brings hope for the future of these incredible big cats."

Knowsley Safari also works with the WildCats Conservation Alliance to support the Amur tiger species.

Latest News

See more Latest News

West Midlands Police Chief Constable Craig Guildford said police are "always striving to be transparent"

Police 'always striving to be transparent' over suspects' backgrounds

Conor O’Rourke with mum Lucy. He was diagnosed with vein of galen malformation during an appointment for an unrelated condition

World-first surgery saves toddler after doctor's comment about his head size led to brain condition diagnosis
Liverpool boss Arne Slot spoke about transfers during a press conference

Arne Slot responds to speculation linking Liverpool with big-money move for Newcastle's Alexander Isak
Chief Constable of West Midlands Police, Craig Guildford, takes part in a phone-in on LBC Radio, at the Global Studios in central London.

Closing front counters would be ‘my last choice’ police chief tells LBC, after Met slashes London’s by half
British singer Alison Moyet (pictured at Latitude Festival) was on holiday in France and documented the blaze on social media

Alison Moyet says she is 'away' from French wildfire after being caught in blaze

Police made multiple arrests and seized dozens of e-bikes in a huge crackdown in Birmingham.

'Accident waiting to happen': Police seize dozens of illegal e-bikes in Birmingham crackdown

World News

See more World News

Erin Patterson arriving in the back of a prison transport vehicle at Latrobe Valley Magistrate's Court in Morwell, Australia.

Mushroom murderer Erin Patterson ‘tried to poison husband with pasta, chicken curry and wrap’

2 hours ago

Sir Keir Starmer and Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel 'wrong' to escalate offensive, Starmer says, after security cabinet votes to take full control of Gaza City

6 hours ago

A child has been left with serious injuries after a woman crashed into him at a water park in Russia.

Boy, 6, fighting for his life after woman smashes into him at water park

15 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News