Rat the 'size of a cat' found in home - as councillor warns they are 'everywhere'

4 August 2025, 15:36 | Updated: 4 August 2025, 16:48

A giant 22-inch rat has been found in a Yorkshire home.
A giant 22-inch rat has been found in a home in Yorkshire. Picture: Facebook

By Danielle Desouza

A gigantic 22-inch rat has been found in a home in Normanby, North Yorkshire.

The rodent was captured in the last weekend of July near the home’s boiler and found to be breeding according to pest control experts.

Local Conservative councillor Paul Salvin said the rodent was suspected to be a sewer rat which had broken in through the pipes.

"There are growing concerns from residents reporting more and more rats again," he said.

"It's knocking everyone sick locally.

One councillor said the rat was the size of a "cat".
One councillor said the rat was the size of a "cat". Picture: Alamy

"Everywhere in the country will have something like this, you're just not hearing about it."

Conservative Party councillors David Taylor and Stephen Martin, have criticised the Labour-run council, calling for a full vermin study to be carried out across the borough.

Martin, a Conservative councillor on Redcar and Cleveland council, said: "I had to do a double take when I saw a picture of (the rat).

"You can tell by the size of the bag that it’s not a normal size. It’s the size of a cat."

Martin, whose Eston ward is close to where the rat was removed by a pest controller, said it was not a one-off.

"Rats are being spotted more and more around our area. It has been getting worse for a few years now," he said.

Fellow Eston councillor David Taylor said: "I have seen a fair few rats but nothing the size of this one. My dog [a cockapoo] can often smell rats … I wouldn’t like to think she was tackling that one."

Locals have called out the council on social media, claiming that they report the issue of rubbish and food being left out on the street, but "nothing gets done".

The Eston ward councillors have said Redcar and Cleveland Council no longer handle domestic rat infestations, placing the responsibility on the residents to solve the problem.

But, the councillors argue that due to public land being left overgrown and overflowing with bins, the problem has been made worse.

A spokesperson for Redcar and Cleveland Council said: "The council has a dedicated pest control officer who manages pest issues on council-owned land.

"While we no longer provide a wider pest control service, we do offer advice to residents where possible."The council continues to work with Beyond Housing, Northumbrian Water and other partners to address complex issues and explore potential solutions.

"There is also helpful guidance and preventative measures on our website to support people in dealing with pests."

