Reading and Leeds Festivals reveal 2021 headliners

31 August 2020, 19:01

Stormzy is one of six headliners scheduled to perform
Stormzy is one of six headliners scheduled to perform. Picture: PA

Reading and Leeds Festivals have revamped their set-up for 2021's events by splitting six headliners across two main stages.

Making up for the cancellations this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Stormzy, Liam Gallagher, Post Malone, Catfish And The Bottlemen, Disclosure and Queens Of The Stone Age will top the bill for next year.

The festivals will also feature AJ Tracey, Doja Cat, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel and Two Door Cinema Club, and rappers Ashnikko, DaBaby and Fever 333, rising US singer Madison Beer, house DJ veteran MK and pop experimentalists 100 Gecs.

They will take place between 27-29 August next year.

Announcing the move on Monday, Gallagher said he was coming "bearing good news", before adding: "C'MON YOU KNOW. LG."

It comes after the 2020 festivals, due to take place last weekend, had to be cancelled amid restrictions in place to control Covid-19.

Both Stormzy and Gallagher were due to headline, along with Rage Against the Machine.

In a statement, Melvin Benn, managing director of Reading and Leeds promoters Festival Republic, said he was "delighted" to announce the new lineup, which marked the "most epic plan yet".

"Two main stages, six headliners, the best line up of acts 2021 will see and 200,000 fans are going to celebrate the best music in the best music festivals in Britain," he said.

