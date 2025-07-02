Record number of NHS operations given in private hospitals

2 July 2025, 06:18

File photo dated 18/01/23 of a general view of staff on a NHS hospital ward. The number of nurses and midwives registered to work in the UK has 'decelerated' due to a 'significant slowdown' in international recruitment.
File photo dated 18/01/23 of a general view of staff on a NHS hospital ward. The number of nurses and midwives registered to work in the UK has 'decelerated' due to a 'significant slowdown' in international recruitment. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The number of NHS operations carried out in private hospitals or clinics has hit a record high, according to new analysis.

Data from the Independent Healthcare Providers Network (IHPN) show that private hospitals delivered the equivalent of 2,859 NHS procedures every working day in April – an increase of over 60% compared to the same month in 2019.

It said that almost one in five NHS operations in England are carried out in private hospitals and clinics.

Overall, the independent sector is delivering 10% of all NHS planned care, up from 8% before the Covid-19 pandemic, the IHPN said.

The IHPN also said that the number of referrals it had received has also reached a record high – with private providers receiving 7,162 referrals each working day in April.

File photo dated 18/01/23 of of a general view of medical equipment on a NHS hospital ward at Ealing Hospital in London. Ministers are being urged to make a 'serious investment' in preventative health care
File photo dated 18/01/23 of of a general view of medical equipment on a NHS hospital ward at Ealing Hospital in London. Ministers are being urged to make a 'serious investment' in preventative health care. Picture: Alamy

Official NHS data show that the waiting list for routine hospital treatment in England has fallen to its lowest level for two years.

An estimated 7.39 million treatments were waiting to be carried out at the end of April, relating to 6.23 million patients – down from 7.42 million treatments and 6.25 million patients at the end of March.

The Government has set out plans to send more patients for treatment in private hospitals to slash waiting lists.

David Hare, chief executive of the IHPN, said: “This latest data shows the independent sector’s increasingly pivotal role in delivering frontline NHS care – delivering record levels of NHS care which will be instrumental in helping the Government to meet their key milestone to ensure 92% of patients are treated within 18 weeks by the end of this Parliament.

“While this is a clear sign of welcome progress in tackling NHS waiting lists, the sector is committed to building on this already impressive achievement and will be working with the Government to ensure the principles contained in the recent NHS and Independent Sector Partnership Agreement are fully embedded – enabling patients to have a greater choice over their care so they can get the treatment they need, when they need it.”

